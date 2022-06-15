Male singers group coming to Dells church

A male singers group coming together for the first time since 2019 is doing so in Wisconsin Dells.

Mastersingers USA, an American group of male vocalists from around the country, is joining together at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells on June 18 for its first performance since shows in Paris and northern France in 2019.

The group will rehearse at Wisconsin Dells High School on June 16-18 before their main show at the church at 6:15 p.m., according to a release from Wisconsin Dells Principal Hugh Gaston, who sings with the group. Admission to the concert is free.

Gaston has been a member of the choir for over 20 years. He said that this performance will be the first in which he is joined by his son, Hugh, along with Moses Alvarez, the cultural liaison for the School District of Wisconsin Dells.

Mastersingers USA is comprised largely of singers who learned from Prof. Bruce McInnes, who taught at Yale University, Amherst College in Massachusetts and at UW-Eau Claire. The group has done European tours every two or three years since 1996 and has performed and rehearsed in U.S. cities in off years during that time. Gaston said many of the singers in the group learned from McInnes at Amherst.

Gaston met McInnes during his time as a student at UW-Eau Claire, where he graduated in 1996. McInnes then contacted him about joining Mastersingers USA.

"He asked if I would join him on the 2000 tour, and I was with him ever since," said Gaston. "Essentially, it centered around Bruce and all of us that sang with him at that time. Just wanting to rekindle the magic, if you will."

McInnes was the conductor for the group until he passed away in April 2021. The current conductor, Kerry Brennan, conducted much of the 2019 France tour because of McInnes's health issues at the time, according to Gaston.

"Though their rehearsal time together is brief and infrequent, members study their music intensively on their own prior to each meeting," said Gaston in the release.

Gaston added that when the group comes together in concert, the results "can be magical." He said that audiences have much respect for a group consisting of people from all over the country producing a high quality product with a small amount of "intensive rehearsal."

Mastersingers USA sings Masses, motets, anthems, and folk and spiritual music from the U.S. and other countries around the world, along with African-American spirituals. Gaston said the group likes to sing in churches because of the acoustic effects.