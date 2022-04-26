Man arrested in Dells discovered with methamphetamine

During the evening on Apr. 25, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department took a man into custody after a complaint of suspicious activity.

According to a release from Wisconsin Dells Police Chief Nicholas Brinker, officers responded to the area of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway A in Wisconsin Dells after initial reports of a business owner coming into contact with a man inside a building closed to the public at the time. The responding officers then came into contact with Christopher L. Martinez in the area, who fled on foot, beginning a foot pursuit.

During the pursuit, Martinez began throwing items from his pocket before the pursuing officer subdued him with a taser. He was subsequently taken into custody. While searching the area of pursuit, officers discovered a bag containing 153 grams of methamphetamine.

Martinez was out on bond through Sauk County for seven open felony cases at the time of the arrest and was transported to Sauk County Jail following medical clearance. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, resisting an officer and seven counts of felony bail jumping.

Brinker reminded residents and visitors of Wisconsin Dells to report any suspicious activity to the department, citing its importance to maintaining public safety and keeping illicit drugs off the streets.