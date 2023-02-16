Maurer’s Market has always been the Dells area’s main grocery store and recently received recognition as a top independent grocer nationwide.

The store, located at the corner of Superior Street and Washington Avenue in Wisconsin Dells, was awarded the Five Star honor by the Independent Grocers Alliance Assessment Program on Feb. 9. Store performance with regards to customer service, operations, merchandising, and innovation is evaluated for the award.

Jeff Maurer, the owner of Maurer’s Market since December of 2016, said that he and his daughter, Kristie, utilize a hands-on approach with store staff, customers, and community members. He said spending time on the sales floor helps them better understand which products and services are in demand.

“We’re continuing to evolve all the time based upon customer feedback,” said Jeff Maurer. “Anything we can do to help the community and the organizations within the community. I think our community appreciates that and rewards us with their business.”

John Ross, the CEO of IGA, expressed pride in Maurer’s Market and its local ownership and community commitment legacy, adding how it provides a personalized shopping experience with a high level of customer service.

“From the entire IGA corporate team, we congratulate Maurer’s Market on their achievement, and thank all the shoppers who inspired the Maurer’s team to be the best,” said Ross in the release announcing the honor.

Being part of the IGA allows Maurer’s Market to have connections with a litany of food suppliers and vendors, according to the owner. The store’s primary wholesale provider is United Natural Foods (UNFI), but it also works with roughly 150 other vendors.

“Because of the IGA network and the fact that the IGA network has about 1,800 stores throughout the country, it just opens a lot of doors,” said Maurer. “As independents combine their efforts and work together almost like a chain would, we have a lot of buying power because of the breadth and scope of the IGA network.”

The ability to work with so many suppliers allows Maurer’s Market and other independent grocery stores to stock some items that larger chain stores may not carry because of sales quotas. Maurer said that this allows the store to tailor its inventory more to customer demand.

“It’s really a matter of providing that customer service,” said Maurer. “In our case, we bring in product and carry product that our customers want, regardless of how many we sell throughout the year.”

Late in 2022, Maurer’s Market added a line of small freezers to carry more frozen meat products, including boxes of burger patties, gyro kits, and ready-made sandwiches. Maurer said the store is planning on purchasing more this year. The store also phased out sticker price labels on shelves in January and replaced them with electronic labels in which price readings are changed with a scanner-like device.

Maurer’s Market was formerly known as Zinke’s before Maurer purchased the store from previous owner Dan Zinke. Maurer said he had a long-standing relationship with Zinke prior to purchasing the store from working together in Baraboo.

“We were able to come together and make the acquisition happen,” said Maurer.