Starting April 1, paid meter parking will be enforced again in Wisconsin Dells.
The city has offered free parking in metered spaces throughout the autumn and winter months since Oct. 2, which will last through the end of March. From April 1 to Oct. 1, metered parking will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
Residents of the city can purchase parking passes for $15 from the city's municipal building at 300 La Crosse Street. Pass purchasers must provide identification and/or proof of employment in the city. City officials encourage people to download the Passport Parking app on their phones.