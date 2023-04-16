A 67-year-old Montello man passed away during the afternoon on April 12 following a motorcycle accident.

A Marquette County Sheriff's Office release indicated that the department received a call around 1:15 p.m. reporting a motorcycle crash on County Highway C in the Town of Mecan. The operator, Michael Karlson, was reportedly not wearing a helmet and lost control of his 2018 Harley Davidson on a curve and collided into a tree.

He was transferred via UW MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday. Three days later, he passed away at the hospital. The crash remains under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner.