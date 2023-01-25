Moosejaw crafts coffee-infused beer in collaboration with Bella Goose

Coffee by itself is usually a morning drink, but a coffee-infused beer designed in the Dells area for after a long day's work is now available to have at home.

The Goose Jaw Iced Coffee Stout, which became available in 2022 on tap at Moosejaw Pizza and Brewing Co. in Lake Delton, is now being sold at the restaurant in 12-ounce cans. Jamie Baertsch, the brewmaster at Moosejaw who also holds the title of "First Female Brewmaster in Wisconsin," designed the recipe.

"I was given spec sheets of their (Bella Goose's) coffee to figure out what I wanted," said Baertsch. "I worked on the recipe for the beer part, but then I picked out the coffee that would best suit what I was doing."

In 2005, when Baertsch began her tenure as brewmaster at Moosejaw, she was the first female to ever hold such a position in the state. She said that notable brewers in the state, such as Miller and Schlitz, never had a woman in the post. Baertsch is a member of the Master Brewers Association of the Americas.

"In the early days of craft beer, the brewmaster was, most likely, back at that time, it was the owner (of the brewery)," said Baertsch, who added that the craft beer industry in Wisconsin "didn't have much of anything" until the 1980s. "You don't spend this much money making craft beer if you didn't want to do it yourself. Even the husband and wife team, the husband always declared himself the brewmaster."

Baertsch runs the brewery at Moosejaw, but does not own the establishment.

The Wisconsin Historical Society has a pair of Baertsch's former boots in its collection. Baertsch and Teri Fahrendorf, who did work as a brewmaster in California and Oregon after growing up in West Bend, founded the Pink Boots Society in 2007, which is aimed at assisting women interested in the brewing industry.

Baertsch said that from 2005 until 2012, she was the only female brewmaster in Wisconsin. Two more then emerged, but have since moved on to other locations in the United States.

Colombian coffee was Baertsch's choice to infuse into the stout. She said the coffee had a lot of "rich tones" that she thought would match chocolate notes she was seeking in the drink, along with it being "most approachable" for consumers. The stout is the Imperial Stout recipe from Moosejaw, and the drink has an 8.3% alcohol by volume.

Baertsch said she brewed the first batch of Goose Jaw Iced Coffee Stout in the spring and it was available on tap throughout the summer last year. Moosejaw decided to release the drink in cans after it "went over so well," according to restaurant marketing director Jillian Murphy.

The drink is only available at Moosejaw, and Baertsch said there are no plans to release it to stores. It is served over ice when ordered at Moosejaw.

"We could not be prouder to collaborate with another fantastic local business & let our two products shine together in this great new brew," said Ali Heesch, Bella Goose Coffee's owner, in the release.