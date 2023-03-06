Intoxicated driving and the numerous crashes that stem from it repeatedly take the lives of innocent individuals and devastate entire families, according to one mother whose son was a victim of a drunk driver last December.

Life changed for Kristin Peterson and her family, who are from West Bend, in a way no one would ever have imagined on the evening of Dec. 28. Peterson's 20-year-old son, Grant, lost his life when he, his brother, and a friend were traveling southbound on Interstate 90/94 when their vehicle was struck head-on by a pickup truck. The truck was operated by a drunk driver with a suspended license traveling the wrong way.

"Our family is heartbroken, and Grant's sudden, tragic death has left a huge hole in our close-knit family," said Peterson in an email. "We miss him each and every day more than we can possibly begin to describe."

The 18-year-old Reedsburg resident, Kaden Churchill, is currently facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and homicide by use of vehicle with prohibited alcohol content.

"So many dreams have been squashed by this completely preventable event caused by foolish, selfish choices," said Peterson in her email.

In a follow-up, Peterson mentioned how her concern and disdain for intoxicated driving increased dramatically with what happened to her son, and also expressed disappointment with what she feels is inadequate awareness of the problem.

"Now that it's actually had tragic consequences to our family, I'm absolutely livid as I learn more about how many people die from this crime each and every day in our country," she said in the email. "It's basically the equivalent of a mass shooting taking place each day. Where is the uproar over this?"

Grant Peterson's oldest brother, Jared, and his friend were in the vehicle with him, traveling home from a skiing trip in Minnesota when the crash occurred. Kristin Peterson went on to describe Grant as "incredibly mature and wise for his age" while also lauding his sense of humor and ability to get along with people easily.

"Since Grant's death, many people have commented to us about the vast number of people that Grant befriended and positively impacted in his short life," she said in her email.

She added that Grant was in the early stages of his career as an electric lineman. He began an apprenticeship six months before the accident and was unfazed by weather conditions when doing electrical work outdoors. Supervisors commended his talent and work ethic and coworkers raved about his personality, she said.

Prior to beginning his career, Grant Peterson played basketball, taught archery, and ran cross country and track and field. His obituary, which includes a memory wall, photo, and many details about his activities and relationships with family and friends, is on the Phillip Funeral Home website.

Activities that Grant Peterson enjoyed include fishing, kayaking, and watching movies along with skiing. He also planned to propose to his girlfriend, Rebekah Ulik, and Kristin Peterson mentioned her and her family's devastation as well.

WE Energies parked utility trucks with worker buckets raised across the street from Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend, where his funeral was held on Jan. 8.