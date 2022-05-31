Mt. Olympus opens Medusa's Slidewheel for 2022 tourism season

The only waterslide of its kind in the United States is now open at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park.

Medusa's Slidewheel, a rotating waterslide inspired by similar attractions in Poland and China, was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 28. Plans for the project began in 2019 and the slide was originally slated to open in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its debut for one year.

"It truly was a dream, and now, it's actually done," said Mt. Olympus owner Nick Laskaris. "I can't wait to see all of our guests using it."

"I really liked the ride the first time I saw it going down the aisle at one of the trade shows," added Laskaris. "I thought it was the most unique ride. You have to have a little vision in this town to survive and compete. This is going to really set the bar a lot higher."

Laskaris expressed gratitude to the Bank of Mauston, village of Lake Delton, and the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau (WDVCB) for financial and promotional assistance with the project. He described WDVCB President/CEO Romy Snyder as "the greatest promoter I know."

"One of the things that we know always draws visitors back to Wisconsin Dells is having new, exciting attractions," said Snyder. "Having anything that can be called 'first of its kind', 'only of its kind', makes such a huge impact on this area."

According to the Mt. Olympus website, Medusa's Slidewheel brings elements of a Ferris wheel to a waterslide. A pendulum movement while riding the slide, combined with the rotation and back-and-forth motion, gives the slide its unique experience.

"The Slidewheel project is America's first and it's totally one of a kind and going to be incredible for our area," said Tom Holtz, CEO of Holtz Builders Inc., the company which constructed the slide. "The attraction, just from the roadside alone, you watch people slow down and say, 'What is that thing?' It's going to do more for the Dells community than for Mt. Olympus alone."

Medusa's Slidewheel is part of a $23 million expansion of the indoor waterpark at Mt. Olympus, which was renamed Medusa's Indoor Waterpark from Bay of Dreams. The expansion also includes a large swimming pool area as part of an additional 22,500-square-foot building attached to the original waterpark.

"It feels amazing," said Fofo Laskaris, Nick's daughter and director of marketing at Mt. Olympus. "It's very special to us because it's been so long and we've been waiting for this moment."

In addition to officially unveiling the rotating slide, Medusa's Slidewheel Project Team, which consists of 21 businesses, including Holtz Builders Inc., donated $26,900 to the Mayo Clinic in honor of Nick Laskaris and his wife, Eva, for cancer research.

"This entire team came together and is giving back to your charity," said Holtz.

"Thank you so much," said Eva Laskaris. "It was a pleasure working with all of you again on another project. Holtz Builders, again, a seamless project. We met the deadline for Memorial Day weekend. I'm glad Fofo had the opportunity to spearhead this project."

Daryl Matzke, a representative from Ramaker, an architecture and engineering firm from Sauk City which was involved in the project and donation, lauded the staff and contractors for the "team effort" involved in construction of the slide and waterpark expansion, as well as Nick Laskaris.

"It was a great opportunity," said Matzke. "Looking forward to the next one, and the next, and the next."