Mt. Olympus's second 'Nights of Lights' begins on Black Friday

A holiday lights show at the Dells area's largest attraction that became an instant hit is back and improved for its second year.

"Nights of Lights" at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park, which will take place from Nov. 25 through Jan. 7, 2023, has expanded after a successful debut in 2021. The show, which had a test run on Nov. 11, has added a few new exhibits and is spread throughout the outdoor area of the park.

"Mt. Olympus always strives to be bigger and better than the year before," said Mt. Olympus owner Nick Laskaris in an email. "We want our guests and the community to experience the best."

The holiday lights exhibit will be open on weekends throughout the majority of its run, but will be open every day from Dec. 22 through Jan. 1, including Christmas Day.

Fotini "Fofo" Laskaris Backhaus said that the 2021 exhibit was planned throughout the year, but began assembly in November due to shipping delays and other issues. However, the first "Nights of Lights" which ran through late January of 2022 was very successful and profitable, according to Laskaris Backhaus.

"The light order came in last minute, so our crews at the park only had like 20 days to put it up," said Laskaris Backhaus of the first exhibit. "That's why marketing was very limited. We didn't know if we were going to have a light show. Everybody worked very hard to get it up and it was a great time."

She said that the show's debut contributed to 2021 being Mt. Olympus's best year to date and that business outside of peak tourism season (summer months) continues to improve.

In 2021, "Nights of Lights" boasted over 1 million lights, and that number will increase in 2022. New additions to the show include a large snowflake display, lights caricatures of "Bunny the Elf" and a Spartan battling each other, a Spartan helmet, and a walk-through, three-dimensional ornament display.

Admission for "Nights of Lights" will be $10 for anyone who purchases tickets online. Residents of the Dells area can get in for $5, and admission for the show is included for anyone who stays at Hotel Rome or any other Mt. Olympus lodging. Opening day will be $5 for anyone as part of a Black Friday sale.

"We really wanted to enhance our guests' experience in addition to our indoor waterpark and indoor theme park at the time," said Laskaris Backhaus. "At the time, we didn't even have the (waterpark) expansion. We wanted to give our guests something else to do while they were with us during the holiday season."

Tree of Light

Wisconsin Dells is also renewing a holiday lights attraction that opened not too long ago.

Tree of Light, a lights-covered tree at the Riverwalk in the city, is back for its third year. It is located next to the Soul of the River photography art exhibit, which opened earlier this year, and overlooks the Wisconsin River.

The maple tree stands 55-feet high and will be lit every evening until 11 p.m. from Nov. 11 through Jan. 1, 2023, according to a release from the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau.

Residents dressed as Santa Claus will be at the exhibit every Friday and Saturday before Christmas. The choir at Wisconsin Dells High School sang at the opening and will return on Dec. 3, and the Wisconsin Dells Middle School Choir will be there on Dec. 17.

Snowflake light exhibits and trees covered in lights can be seen throughout downtown Wisconsin Dells on Broadway during the holiday season as well.