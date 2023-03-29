A Necedah resident said she and other area dwellers were not adequately informed of an upcoming referendum, but the district administrator provided clarity.

The referendum, which will provide a $7 million boost to the district for projects such as school safety and security, technical education, and infrastructure improvement, is going to be on the April 4 spring election ballot. In January, the Necedah Area School District board approved the measure, but village resident Jean Murphy expressed sentiment saying the area was sort of caught by surprise.

Tanya Kotlowski, the district administrator, said that the district board is "conscientious of tax implications" and that needed improvements in the district are managed by "layering new debt into existing debt", which minimizes area tax impact. A referendum brochure which arrived at district resident mailboxes indicated that a passed measure would increase area taxes by $5 per $100,000 of property value per year, or a monthly tax impact of 42 cents.

"This is due to the savings the school board strategized in the District's last bond to prepay debt instead of spending the money," said Kotlowski in an email. "We currently have a local school mill rate at an all-time low, so the tax impact is even more manageable; hence, the timing of addressing some urgent capital needs on this April ballot."

Kotlowski addressed school board residents in a public meeting at Necedah High School on March 22. Another meeting will be held on March 29 at the school at 5:30 p.m.

Safety projects proposed with referendum dollars include creating secure entries at district facilities that require check-in, as well as additional security cameras and monitoring systems. The district is also looking to expand its technical education shop and classroom to create more opportunities for student programming and projects.

Infrastructure improvements needed in the district range from drainage issues to concrete and asphalt replacement. The district website's referendum page also mentions needs to replace a walk-in cooler and freezer due to age and energy inefficiency.

Murphy said that rumors began spreading about the referendum earlier in March and residents received information regarding it in a flyer that she said arrived at houses on March 21. She alleged that residents were asked "not to divulge that information" during referendum talks prior to receiving the brochure.

"There's just so much that people are concerned about," said Murphy, who said that no one asked at a March 23 public hearing about when referendum talks began.

Municipalities in the Necedah Area School District include the Village and Town of Necedah along with areas of the townships of Germantown, Armenia, Clearfield, Cutler, and Finley. An incumbent school board members, John Ard, and Matthew McNally, slated to replace outgoing Tom Winters, are running unopposed to remain in their seats on the upcoming ballot along with the referendum.

The main election on the spring ballot is the Wisconsin Supreme Court seat election between Janet Protasiewicz and Daniel Kelly.