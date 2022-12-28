New attractions, increased development highlight Dells area 2023 goals

The Dells area is opening new attractions in 2023 and may have a recently closed facility redeveloped.

Lake Delton village administrator Tim McCumber, Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau communications manager Leah Hauck-Mills, and Wisconsin Dells mayor Ed Wojnicz all shared insights on notable area prospects for 2023, discussing the closing and rebranding of the Palace Theater in the village, as well as the opening of a multitude of attractions and road construction projects.

Palace Theater in Lake Delton closes One of the major performing arts centers in Lake Delton has closed its doors.

McCumber said that the village anticipates the Palace Theater revamp and a new alpine coaster ride slated for construction. An alpine coaster has a similar layout to a roller coaster, but is a more gradual ride that begins at the top of a hill and winds through terrain before coming to a stop at the bottom.

An area developer involved with the upcoming project will release further information following the finalization of contracts in relation to it. There are similar rides in the tourist area near Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Road projects in the area are numerous in 2023. McCumber said that the village will begin construction of Olympus Road, a future street extending west of Wisconsin Dells Parkway that will be just north of B-Lux Bar and Grill, south of Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park.

Olympus Road, according to McCumber, will reduce the number of exits onto the parkway from the amusement park and help with detour routes for traffic when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's major project on Wisconsin Dells Parkway begins in 2024.

DOT decides on layout for south segments of Dells Parkway reconstruction The Wisconsin Department of Transportation held its second public information meeting regarding the upcoming Wisconsin Dells Parkway project on Tuesday.

"Growth continues to be strong in the village and we hope to keep that momentum going in the new year," said McCumber in an email.

Wojnicz said that a large project on River Road in Wisconsin Dells will begin this spring and be completed in 2024. Construction on a multi-use path from Wisconsin Dells High School on Stand Rock Road will also continue.

Hauck-Mills listed eight attractions in the area that will either open or be enhanced in 2023. Ripley's Believe It or Not, an unconventional art museum, will relocate to the former site of Wizard Quest and reopen in 2023.

Wizard Quest is now located east on Broadway in a larger facility next door to the upcoming Elm Street Plaza, which Hauck-Mills projects will open during the spring. Wojnicz said that the delay in opening the plaza, which was initially scheduled for 2022, was due to material shortages.

Yeti Yard Next Level Adventure Park is also under construction in the downtown area at the intersection of Eddy and La Crosse Streets, but no timeline for its opening date has been reported. The Land of Natura, an outdoor amusement park on the east side of the city featuring a floating waterpark and canopy tour through the adjacent forest, is slated to open for the tourism season in 2023.

New attraction set to provide Dells locals, tourists with 'natural adventure park' A "natural adventure park," The Land of Natura is set to open its first two phases this summer. The Makowski brothers, Wisconsin Dells natives Adam, Rich, and Dave, want to give locals and visitors a feel for the natural beauty of the Dells area.

Noah's Ark is upgrading "Flying Gecko", one of its waterslides. The 520-foot slide, which currently is a raft ride, will be renamed and have lights and sound added to it, providing an "electric journey" for riders.

"We’re bringing the next evolution in excitement to Noah’s Ark with this extensive upgrade to 'Flying Gecko'," said attraction general manager Chris Mortensen in a release.

Timbavati Wildlife Park is adding new animals in 2023, and Sun Mountain Spa, located just outside of Wisconsin Dells near Christmas Mountain Village ski resort, is moving to a Wisconsin Dells Parkway location in Lake Delton near Tommy Bartlett Exploratory. Tranquility Farm is an historic farm located outside Wisconsin Dells and is being converted into an event venue for weddings and other happenings in 2023.

McCumber said a challenge facing Lake Delton this year is local funding formulas dictated at the state level. Wojnicz said that Wisconsin Dells has to properly manage its growth in residential and commercial development, which he said is a "good problem to have."

The Dells is looking to add a boutique hotel to the Lower Dells area in addition to The VUE, a boutique hotel overlooking the Wisconsin River on the Upper Dells. Additional apartments are slated for construction on Jones Road in the area.