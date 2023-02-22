Being a poll worker is a paid volunteer job that helps ensure a smooth process at election sites, and for one family in Adams County, it has become somewhat of a tradition.

Cheryl Coon, a resident of the Town of New Haven, her daughter Kim Musiedlak, and her granddaughter (Kim’s daughter) Maya all worked the Feb. 21 primary election at New Haven Town Hall in unincorporated Big Spring. New Haven town clerk Kenneth Crothers was also working the polls, greeting residents before the other three checked identifications and distributed ballots.

“Nowadays with all the talk of election fraud and such it is really an honor to have people come forward to serve as poll workers,” said Crothers in an email. “Cheryl Coon is a long-time and trusted poll worker and member of the community.”

“He gives us way too much credit,” said Coon lightheartedly of Crothers. “We only do a good job because he is so organized and gets everything prepared for us and we just follow his direction.”

Crothers said that the work of volunteer poll staff largely goes unnoticed by the public and discussed the difficulty of working to ensure election integrity and other poll worker responsibilities. He specifically discussed the spring election in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had just arrived.

“The community service aspect of it is the biggest thing,” said Kim Musiedlak. “Mom taught me that and I’m trying to teach my daughter that community service is a big, important role in your life.”

During that election, two tables were set next to each other to increase distance between poll workers and plexiglass dividers were placed on the tables. Coon, who has worked elections at New Haven Town Hall for 14 years, said she had to stay one-and-a-half hours past the end of her shift because of absentee ballot counting and taking care of ballots from voters who drove up and did not want to enter the town hall.

Preparation for in-person voting lasted “a couple days,” according to Coon. Crothers and Coon both expressed slight displeasure with having to work in-person during that election, as much of the facts regarding COVID-19 were unknown at the time.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Coon of that election. “Everything we went through. The masks and the gloves and double tables and plexiglass. We all survived it.”

Kim Musiedlak said the spring 2020 election was the first election where she worked the polls, affirming that she was basically “thrown in the fire.” She started in a “greeter” role, handing out pens to voters, and is now the “chief inspector,” checking identification and matching names with the book of resident names and numbers.

“It’s great to be a part of the community and be of service to the community,” said Musiedlak.

Crothers said that he trains all poll workers to become “chief inspectors”, despite there needing to be only one at a polling site during a shift. He said that election integrity, which includes ensuring the number of ballots matches up with the number of voters documented, is a “large part” of the training.

Coon added how working in a rural area such as New Haven allows familiarity, trust, and a warm atmosphere due to voters knowing poll workers personally. She and Crothers mentioned an instance where a group of voters came in during an election and stayed for nearly a half-hour to talk with the workers. Crothers mentioned how knowing pretty much all of the voters makes for a “fun day.”

“We all know the people who are coming in and out, and people know us,” said Coon. “It’s a good relationship.”

Maya Musiedlak, a high school senior who was volunteering for the first time on Feb. 21, discussed how she was learning from her mother and grandmother and the importance of community familiarity.

The November presidential election in 2020 was “bad” Crothers said, but was better than the spring election due to increased reassurance regarding concerns with the virus.

Election results

The lone race on the ballot in the Wisconsin Dells area was the Justice of the Supreme Court primary. Statewide, progressive Janet Protasiewicz and conservative Daniel Kelly advanced to the April 4 general election. The two qualifiers also finished with the most votes in the Dells area (City of Wisconsin Dells, Village of Lake Delton, Towns of Dell Prairie, Dellona, Delton, New Haven).

Protasiewicz finished with the most votes at 789 throughout the area. Kelly came in second with 468, and the other two challengers, Jennifer Dorow and Everett Mitchell, combined for 382.

Juneau County had two races, one countywide (Justice of the Supreme Court primary), and a primary for a Royall School District board member seat. Protasiewicz received the most votes in the Supreme Court race in the county with 1,331. Kelly came in a close second with 1,256. Dorow had 671 and Mitchell received 111.

The City of Elroy and Towns of Fountain, Plymouth, and Wonewoc all voted in the Royall School District primary, which featured three candidates. Melissa Miller won a tight race, finishing with 112 votes. Melissa Murray had 104 and Thomas Trepes had 92.