New slide helps Mt. Olympus make 2022 one of its best years yet

What is arguably the Dells area’s main attraction had one of its best years of business to-date in 2022, in large part due to the addition of an innovative new waterslide.

Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells, according to attraction Director of Marketing Fotini Laskaris Backhaus, had one of its best summers in 2022. She said that Medusa’s Slidewheel, the waterslide which held its grand opening just before Memorial Day this year, brought in more visitors and attracted social media influencers from platforms such as TikTok and YouTube.

“It was so nice to see,” said Laskaris Backhaus. “We were really thankful for it.”

Mt. Olympus opens Medusa's Slidewheel for 2022 tourism season Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Lake Delton held the grand opening of Medusa's Slidewheel on May 28. The rotating waterslide is the only one of its kind in the United States.

Medusa’s Slidewheel, a rotating waterslide, is the only one of its kind in the United States. It is open throughout the year as part of the indoor waterpark.

“We’re the ‘guinea pigs’ with the Slidewheel,” said Laskaris Backhaus, noting that the only other location with a similar waterslide in a similar climate is in Poland.

“This summer has been one of our best seasons yet,” said Nick Laskaris, Fotini’s father and owner of Mt. Olympus. “Medusa’s Slidewheel made a huge impact for not only us, but for the area as well.”

She did not provide exact figures, but Laskaris Backhaus said that attendance in 2022 was “matched, if not better” than that of 2021, as well as revenues collected from lodging at Hotel Rome and other facilities owned by Mt. Olympus.

“We had a killer year,” said Laskaris Backhaus. “It has been a great, great summer and looking forward to the fall. I think our expansion is helping out a ton as well. Numbers are looking fantastic.”

The expansion of the indoor waterpark and abundance of lodging has helped make Mt. Olympus profitable throughout the year instead of just during the tourism season.

Laskaris Backhaus said that the social media presence created by the slide surprised her and the family. She said that WhiteWater West, a designer for Medusa’s Slidewheel, helped bring in Alex Ojeda, a tourist who posted two videos of the slide and has over 8 million followers on his TikTok account. More YouTube and other social media platformers promoted the slide as well.

After a banner 2022, Laskaris Backhaus is optimistic for an even better year in 2023, especially considering the other renovations to the indoor waterpark, which includes an expanded pool and children’s area, will be fully completed. She said that there are no concrete plans for new attractions in 2023, but that the family “always has something up our sleeve.”

“The Laskaris family should be commended by everyone in the area for undertaking this one-of-a-kind attraction,” said Village of Lake Delton trustee Tom Diehl in an email. “Hundreds of thousands of new visitors frequented Mt. Olympus and the surrounding area this summer. It has resulted in record-visitor spending.”