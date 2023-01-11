 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Next season of 'The White Lotus' in Wisconsin Dells? Visitors bureau says it should be

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau made a small social media pitch for an HBO show to come to Wisconsin Dells for its third season.

On Jan. 9, the bureau tweeted the premium cable channel asking for "The White Lotus," a comedy-drama series, to be set in the city. HBO hadn't responded to the tweet as of Wednesday, but a couple supporters tweeted their support for the idea.

The bureau said "many people" suggested the Dells was an ideal location for the third season of the show. It was "having some fun but nothing more than that," the bureau said of the online appeal.

