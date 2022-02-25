 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oak Street residence sustains attic fire

The Kilbourn Fire Department, Dells-Delton EMS and Wisconsin Dells Police Department responded to a fire in the attic at a residence on the 1000 block of Oak Street in Wisconsin Dells on Feb. 24.

The Kilbourn Fire Department, Dells-Delton EMS and Wisconsin Dells Police Department responded to a possible structure fire at a residence on the 1000 block of Oak Street in Wisconsin Dells Feb. 24. Upon arrival, Kilbourn Fire Department Chief Pat Gavinski said that the responders found a small fire in the attic.

Gavinski added that the fire was out within 10 minutes and all parties cleared shortly afterwards. There were no injuries nor major property damage as a result of the blaze.

The Delton Fire Department was paged for response, but Gavinski said Kilbourn called Delton off before its arrival.

