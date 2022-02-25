Oak Street residence sustains attic fire

The Wisconsin Dells Thirsty Shamrock 5K and Pub Crawl is back for 2022 on March 12. The 5K run begins at 10 a.m. and the Pub Crawl will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 5K participants will receive discounts at participating bars and shops. Event attendees can pick up their tasting glass starting at 9 a.m.