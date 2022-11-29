 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Ofc. Jesse Weaver retires from Wisconsin Dells Police Department

  • 0

A mainstay on the police force in the Dells area is turning in his uniform.

Jesse Weaver, a full-time member of the Wisconsin Dells Police Department since 1999, retired from the force effective Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24). During his time with the department, Weaver has served as an intern, officer, sergeant, liaison officer, K-9 handler, and managed the department's narcotics investigations.

"I was fortunate enough to serve in all of those different capacities," said Weaver. "I had a pretty well-rounded experience working for the city. A lot of agencies, you're lucky if you can work in one specified area. I was fortunate to work in my hometown, where I graduated from and had all those opportunities."

Weaver graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1995 before receiving a bachelor's degree in criminology from Winona State University. Along with his law enforcement career, Weaver and his wife, Melanie, own The Lawn Barber, a local lawn care and snow removal business. They started the company in 2005.

People are also reading…

Five different police chiefs managed WDPD during Weaver's quarter-century of service. He began under Dean Edgington and served under Bret Anderson, Jody Ward, current chief Nicholas Brinker, and interim chief Perry Mayer, who filled the role between Ward's retirement and Brinker's appointment in 2021.

Mayer retired from his role as Lieutenant in April and has since been replaced by current Lt. Ben Wiese.

"Over those years, you see some different leadership styles and different directions," said Weaver of the different chiefs. "It was part of my well-rounded service with the City of Wisconsin Dells."

Weaver added that all of the chiefs he worked under "did a good job running the department and served the city well." He said that Brinker has a lot of good ideas and a positive attitude in running the department, which Weaver believes will be helpful to younger officers.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mt. Olympus's second 'Nights of Lights' begins on Black Friday

Mt. Olympus's second 'Nights of Lights' begins on Black Friday

Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park is hosting and expanding "Nights of Lights", an extensive holiday lights display throughout the attraction, for its second year after a successful 2021. The Tree of Light at the Wisconsin Dells Riverwalk is also back for its third year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News