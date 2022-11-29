Officer Jesse Weaver retires from Wisconsin Dells Police Department

A mainstay on the police force in the Dells area is turning in his uniform.

Jesse Weaver, a full-time member of the Wisconsin Dells Police Department since 1999, retired from the force effective Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24). During his 23-year tenure with the department, Weaver has served as an intern, officer, sergeant, liaison officer, K-9 handler, school resource officer, and managed the department's narcotics investigations.

"I was fortunate enough to serve in all of those different capacities," said Weaver. "I had a pretty well-rounded experience working for the city. A lot of agencies, you're lucky if you can work in one specified area. I was fortunate to work in my hometown, where I graduated from and had all those opportunities."

Weaver graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1995 before receiving a bachelor's degree in criminology from Winona State University. Along with his law enforcement career, Weaver and his wife, Melanie, own The Lawn Barber, a local lawn care and snow removal business. They started the company in 2005. He is also a member of the School District of Wisconsin Dells Board of Education.

"Not only has Jesse served the community with his police department service, but he has also been a member of the school board and a youth sports coach," said Wisconsin Dells Police Department Chief Nicholas Brinker in an email. "Jesse's dedication to the community has been unparalleled."

Five different police chiefs managed WDPD during Weaver's quarter-century of service. He began under Dean Edgington and served under Bret Anderson, Jody Ward, Brinker, and interim chief Perry Mayer, who filled the role between Ward's retirement and Brinker's appointment in 2021.

Mayer retired from his role as Lieutenant in April and has since been replaced by current Lt. Ben Wiese.

"Over those years, you see some different leadership styles and different directions," said Weaver of the different chiefs. "It was part of my well-rounded service with the City of Wisconsin Dells."

Weaver added that all of the chiefs he worked under "did a good job running the department and served the city well." He said that Brinker, who has now been with the department for 13 years and chief since July 2021, has a lot of good ideas and a positive attitude in running the department, which Weaver believes will be helpful to younger officers.

"What our department will miss the most with Jesse's retirement is his veteran officer experience, his voice of reason, and his community connections," said Brinker in his email.