Officer retires after almost 30 years with Wisconsin Dells Police Department

After nearly 30 years on the force, a Wisconsin Dells Police Department leader is hanging it up.

Lt. Perry Mayer, who has been employed with the department since May 20, 1992, announced his retirement to the Dells Common Council Monday, which the council unanimously approved. He will remain with the force until approximately April 9.

"It's bittersweet," said Mayer of his retirement. "My family has not come first all the time, and it's time for that. I owe a debt of gratitude to the city for providing me an excellent place to have a career for 30 years. I hope I've made a difference."

"30 years in any profession is a long time, however in law enforcement it can feel like 60 years," said Wisconsin Dells Police Department Chief Nicholas Brinker in an email. "When I started with the Wisconsin Dells Police Department in 2009, Perry served as one of my first field training officers. What I learned from Perry over the last 13 years about law enforcement, leadership, and community relations has been invaluable. I can say without a doubt that Perry has been one of the most honest and integrity-minded people that I have ever had the privilege to work for and with."

Wisconsin Dells Alderperson and Common Council President Brian Holzem said "regrettably, yes" when casting his vote to confirm Mayer's retirement.

"He's had a great record and his coworkers worked well with him," said Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz of Mayer. "He's going to be missed, certainly. We could use more (officers) like him."

Mayer, a native of Reedsburg, began his law enforcement career as a summer officer with the Lake Delton Police Department in 1991 before being hired as a full-time officer with the Dells. He served as the interim police chief for just over three months after Jody Ward retired in April until Brinker was appointed as the full-time chief on July 19.

"It was fun," said Mayer of his time as interim chief. "I did have a good time. The city needed someone to fill the space and I was there. Some hard decisions to decide if I wanted to put a lot more years in, so I chose not to continue in the chief process."

Mayer also served as a hunting instructor and was Chief of the Kilbourn Fire Department from February 2004 to February 2008.

The lieutenant said his decision to retire has been in the works for a couple months. He said that Brinker "has his feet under him" as chief.

"The timing was right to do this now," said Mayer.

"Throughout the years we have had several high profile and critical incidents in the city of Wisconsin Dells," said Brinker. "During those incidents, Perry could always be relied on for his direction, leadership, and scene management. Our department and community will be losing a lot of experience with Perry’s retirement, but I know that with the knowledge that he has passed on to myself and a new generation of officers, we have a bright future."

After retiring, Mayer will enjoy hunting and fishing. He also will be tending to property he owns and spending more time with his family. Mayer is a Wisconsin Dells resident and will continue to live in the city.

"Anyone who has worked with him, whether it be the (Wisconsin Dells) Visitor (and Convention) Bureau or any of our service organizations, he's always made it work and made it easier on everyone else," said Wojnicz. "He's taken the complications out of events. He's got a clean record and he's an exemplary officer in every way."

Brinker added that he has been privileged to have Mayer as a supervisor, fellow officer and friend and said he has been a staple to the community.

"It's growth," said Mayer. "This department gave me an opportunity. This city, this community. I've been working in the Dells since I was 15 years old, much longer than I've been with the Police Department. I have grown a lot. I hope others do too. It's a great place to grow, meet people and to learn about people."