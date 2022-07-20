One dead in Highway B crash in Adams County

A 31-year-old Wisconsin Dells man died following a traffic incident in Adams County on Tuesday.

According to a release from Adams County Sheriff Brent York, deputies were dispatched to a crash scene at approximately 2:28 a.m. on July 19 near the intersection of County Highway B and Gem Avenue in the Town of Dell Prairie.

The preliminary investigation from the department indicates that the Dells resident, Joshua E. Overturf, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck southbound on Highway B. The truck subsequently crossed the center line on the highway and collided with a northbound-traveling 2006 Freightliner M2 semitruck driven by 65-year-old Gene A. Grossbier of Grand Marsh.

Overturf was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Adams County Medical Examiner's Office. Grossbier was transported to UW-Madison Hospital for injuries sustained in the incident.

Overturf is one of two Wisconsin Dells residents who died in recent separate traffic incidents in Adams County. Christina Holman, 42, also died in a rollover accident on Highway 13 that occurred during late night hours on July 16.

York's release said that alcohol is believed to be a "contributing factor" in this incident. The crash remains under investigation and no further information is currently available.

The Adams County Sheriff's and Medical Examiner's offices received further assistance from the county's Highway Department, as well as the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Dells-Delton EMS, Kilbourn Fire Department in Wisconsin Dells, and Platt's Towing.