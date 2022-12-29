One dead in Interstate I-90/94 crash near Dells

A crash involving an intoxicated driver caused one fatality near Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region DeForest Post, a pickup truck traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 near mile marker 87 struck an eastbound-traveling sedan head-on just before 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 28. One of the three occupants of the sedan was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to the Sauk County Coroner.

The other two passengers were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Neither of the two passengers of the pickup truck were injured.

Field sobriety tests revealed intoxication of the pickup truck driver, an 18-year-old Reedsburg resident. The driver, whose license was suspended, was subsequently arrested at the scene for operating under the influence. After a blood draw at a nearby hospital, the driver was booked into the Sauk County Jail.

Charges against the driver include homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while suspended causing death, possession of open intoxicants and intoxicants by an underage driver, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

Names of occupants of both vehicles are not being released at this time. Assisting the Wisconsin State Patrol with the incident were the Lake Delton Police Department, Dells-Delton EMS, Kilbourn Fire Department, and Sauk County Highway Department.