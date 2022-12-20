Palace Theater in Lake Delton closes

One of the major performing arts centers in Lake Delton has closed its doors.

The Palace Theater announced on its website that its last day of operations was Dec. 19. In a closing letter on the site, "The Palace Family" said that after eight years in the Dells area, it was time for them to "move on."

"We will forever cherish the wonderful memories of shows, concerts, and special occasions that we created over the past eight years, especially the laughter and awe shown by adults and children alike," read the letter on the website.

Any customers who had tickets to upcoming shows may request a refund. Refund information is available on the Palace Theater website. Refunds may also be requested through email.

Robert Kalina, an area developer, is one of the prospective buyers of the Palace Theater property, according to Lake Delton village trustee Tom Diehl. Attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful. Tim McCumber, the village administrator, said that circumstances surrounding future ownership cannot be currently discussed.

At a village board meeting on Dec. 12, Robert Nagel, the founder of ADCI, announced prospective plans for future development of Palace Theater. However, the plans are still uncertain due to the property having not been officially sold yet, according to Dells area realtor Tory Wolfram. He said that a confirmation hearing regarding the sale will be on Jan. 5, 2023.

"If the sale is confirmed, the largest creditor will then be the owner of the property, which will then sell it to an outside entity who would make these proposed changes," said Wolfram.

Proposed changes include an addition of an exterior façade to the front of the building. Nagel said site modifications have not been released yet.