Pizza Pub reimagines Italian with interior renovations

One of the Dells area's most well-known pizza restaurants has a revamped look in time for its upcoming anniversary.

Pizza Pub, which is approaching its 40th year in business after opening in 1983, underwent a remodel in 2022 that changed the look of nearly the entire restaurant. From the bar to the banquet room, Merije Ajvazi and her family changed the colors, surfacing, and other aesthetics to create a more modern, classy restaurant look.

"We definitely updated the entire look and feel of the restaurant," said Ajvazi. "We kind of went away from using the classic Italian colors of orange, red, and now, we're predominantly are using a lot of black and white, and a lot of accents of peacock blue."

"It will be nice to celebrate a 40th birthday with a fresh start," she added.

Pizza Pub changes A short gallery of photos of the revamped Pizza pub is below.

The anniversary celebration, which is on Jan. 27, 2023, will feature music from the 1980's, showcase the renovated dining areas and bar, and give free Pizza Pub apparel to the first 40 guests to attend the event. Attendance is free and the restaurant will make a donation to the School District of Wisconsin Dells's culinary department.

One of the main additions were four large, round booth seating areas in the banquet room with tufted green upholstery lining the round benches. The room also made changes to the seating in the middle of the room and added more banquet-style seating near the back to create what Ajvazi described as a "more intimate" appearance.

"It has a really nice, fresh finish," she said. "We wanted to add just a little bit more of a contemporary style to the Pizza Pub. It's a staple here in the Dells, but we just wanted to give it a little more of an update."

The release announcing the 40th anniversary celebration described the bar renovations as "a decidedly more contemporary sports bar touch." It was the first area of the restaurant to undergo renovations.

Ajvazi added that light fixtures around the restaurant were updated, as well as flooring and furniture. The host stand was also moved to the center-right of the entrance area. All booths in the restaurant were refinished, including new back cushions on the benches.

"It still has that Italian feel to it," said Ajvazi, adding that the color choices give the restaurant a "more clean, contemporary" look.

Ajvazi said that the remodels give Pizza Pub an appearance that will remain stylish for a long time. The exterior of the restaurant will be renovated as well beginning in the spring of 2023.

The Ajvazi family has owned Pizza Pub since 2003 after purchasing the restaurant from the Nelson family, who owns Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.

B-Lux Grill and Bar and Summer House Grill and Bar on Lake Delton are also owned by the Ajvazis. B-Lux, located across the parking lot from Pizza Pub, opened in 2016 and Summer House was a rebranding of the former Port Vista, which the family purchased a year earlier.

