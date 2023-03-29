A former motel which was used for student employee housing is now being converted back to its original purpose.

The Wisconsin Dells common council unanimously approved conditional use and room tax permits for the future Stand Rock Studios motel. Located at the former site of the Fairview Motel at the roundabout intersection of U.S. Highway 12/Wisconsin Highway 16 and County Highway A near Wisconsin Dells High School, the upcoming lodging facility will be owned by a community native who is looking to design the property as an homage to the area.

Chris Gantz, a graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School and owner of Waunakee-based Patriot Properties (also known as Gantz Group LLC), said that future designs will be based off of the Dells area's natural rock formations and the Wisconsin River. The hotel will be called Stand Rock Studios because of its proximity to the rock.

"Our goal with this property is to provide a high quality, high value, “luxury boutique” experience to our guests at a very reasonable price," said Gantz in an email.

Renovation designs will feature "hues of blue and sandstone" in furnishings and materials throughout the upcoming motel. Gantz said that the city, including zoning administrator Kheli Mason, has been "very supportive" in Patriot Properties' revitalization efforts to the property. He hopes to have all units in the two-story building available for lodging/rent by June 1. The company will then work on the one-story, 10-unit facility behind that.

Gantz added that the hotel received reservations right after he and Patriot Properties received the conditional use permit from the city on March 20. Potential guests can reserve rooms at the upcoming Stand Rock Studios online through Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com. All reservations are automated, according to Gantz, and the property will be managed remotely.

"We have developed a hardware and software stack that allows us to operate our properties autonomously," said Gantz in his email. "What this means is that our guests can book instantaneously online, and they receive a code to the smart lock on their unit that will be unique to them and good for the duration of their stay."

Patriot Properties, a Superhost and Premier Host on Airbnb and Vrbo, respectively, owns other rental and lodging properties in the Dells and Baraboo areas and will have cleaning and maintenance crews regularly tending to Stand Rock Studios. Gantz said the autonomous system, which includes "self check-in" will allow Patriot Properties to maintain lower operating costs and, in turn, lower room rates.

Airbnb's Superhost program is one reserved for the booking site's top-rated and most experienced hosts. Vrbo Premier Hosts must have an average review of 4.3 (out of five) stars or higher, a booking acceptance rate of 90% or higher, and an owner-initiated cancellation rate lower than 5%.

"Prior to acquiring this property (Stand Rock Studios), Patriot Properties hosted an average of roughly 2,500 nights annually across its short term property portfolio," said Gantz in his email. "Within the next year we are projected to host over 10,000+ nights across our expanding portfolio, and our goal is to maintain our superior hosting statuses during this expansion."

The former Fairview Motel had been on the market for over three years, and Gantz and his company were interested because of its location and proximity to the Dells area.

"We own and manage similar properties across the State of Wisconsin and have confidence this project will perform well, and will hopefully be a strong addition to the community," said Gantz in his email.

TID contractor selected

The upcoming reconstruction of Commercial Avenue and Stand Rock Road, which is the main portion of the city's projects in one of its tax increment financing districts (TID 2), now has a contractor.

Gerke Excavating, a Tomah-based firm which has done work on previous Dells area projects, submitted the accepted bid of just over $3.4 million for the work. Operations in the project include sanitary and storm sewer work, water main repairs, and lighting for the roadway and multi-use path reconstruction.