Roger Tofson, Kay Mackesey selected as Wo-Zha-Wa Grand Marshals

Two Dells area icons will be leading the parade for the city’s main fall event.

Roger Tofson, a retired barber who owned The Hair Center (formerly Roger’s Barber Shop) from 1972-2015, and Kay Mackesey, the longtime Clerk-Treasurer-Coordinator for the Village of Lake Delton, were selected by the Wo-Zha-Wa Committee as Grand Marshals for the Wo-Zha-Wa Days parade in 2022.

The Wo-Zha-Wa Days parade will begin on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. next to Kilbourn Fire Department. It will turn on Superior Street before going down Broadway, eventually ending at the intersection of Vine Street and Washington Avenue.

Roger Tofson

Tofson worked as a barber under Bob Gavinski following his graduation from barbering school at Eau Claire Technical College (now Chippewa Valley Technical College) in 1963. He married his wife, Carolyn, in 1964 and has three children, Bill, Pete, and Jill, along with seven grandchildren.

“It definitely was a real honor to be picked,” said Tofson. “I’ve lived here all my life, but never thought this would happen. It’s awesome. I’ve always enjoyed doing things in town, getting involved with it and being a good part of it. I enjoyed people, so I guess I picked the right business, barbering. I got to see a lot of people and had a great clientele.”

Along with barbering, Tofson worked with the former Dells Junior Chamber of Commerce (or Jaycees) and has volunteered with numerous community events over the years. He is a United States Army veteran who is also a member of American Legion Post 187 in the city.

“You could be part of the community through it (the Jaycees) because you had different projects and, a lot of times through your projects, you had to get approval through the city council,” said Tofson. “It was a way of learning about putting projects together. How much man hours and people it took to do projects.”

Tofson also helped coach and volunteer with area Little League Baseball and worked as a Cubmaster in Cub Scouts from 1977-1982. He managed 70 scouts and 10 Den Mothers and also helped with events such as the Pinewood Derby (wooden model cars) and Raingutter Regatta (wooden model sailboats).

Roger and Carolyn Tofson have also been members of Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells since 1985, with Roger spending nine years on the Church Council.

Kay Mackesey

Mackesey has been the Clerk-Treasurer-Coordinator for Lake Delton since May 2, 1962 and is retiring at the end of this year.

A native of Reedsburg, Mackesey graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1958 and worked as the billing clerk and assistant treasurer for the city prior to her position in Lake Delton. Mackesey’s husband, John, was a native of Lake Delton and owned Carquest Auto Parts in the Dells area. He passed away in 2003.

Watching the Wo-Zha-Wa Days parade was “a ritual” for Kay and John Mackesey, but 2022 is the first appearance for her in the parade.

“I just am really excited about it,” said Mackesey. “I really am. I think it’s a great honor and I’ve tried hard all these years to do the best for my community and help it grow and be fair to all the people I came in contact and worked with. I’m quite excited about the whole thing.”

Mackesey expressed her pride in the work she has done, stating that she would continue for “another 60 years, I’d do it all over again.”

“I will miss it tremendously,” said Mackesey.

The village’s administrative building, constructed in 1991, is named in her honor (Kay C. Mackesey Administration Building) and she has witnessed the village grow from a small community to its current status as a prime tourist destination.

“It’s just grown so much,” said Mackesey. “It’s unbelievable. All of the property has been annexed and improved.”

She also said that the assessed value of the village has gone from “millions of dollars” in assessments to $1 billion. Along with the vast growth in tourism attractions, Mackesey talked about the increase in high-end housing in the village.

Tim McCumber, the current village administrator, is replacing Mackesey following her retirement.