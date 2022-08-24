RoseMary Fund helps raise money for classroom library materials

First-year teachers often have difficulty having books readily available for their students, and a group of Dells area nonprofits is helping alleviate that issue.

The RoseMary Fund, which works in conjunction with Beacon House, is a nonprofit organization that uses donations to purchase books for classrooms. Deborah Kinder, the secretary and one of the founding members of Beacon House, emphasized the importance of children having access to a wide variety of books and other reading materials and how teachers struggle to have them early in their careers.

“Teachers, over their careers, gather a library of books,” said Kinder, who has two 6-year-old grandchildren who are now learning how to read. “Really high-interest books that they know they can hand to a child at the opportune moment.”

“Having a variety of books available for all students is something that is crucial for student learning and will help them find their joy in reading,” said Jessica Colloton, a School District of Wisconsin Dells teacher.

Kinder added that when a child gets access to “the right book”, he/she will develop a high level of interest in reading. She added that there is no budget for first-year teachers to get classroom reading materials, which leaves them to either purchase books out of pocket or inherit them from past instructors.

“What we’re doing with the RoseMary Fund is purchasing a few books,” said Kinder. “Something to get started so teachers would have some of those high interest books at the appropriate level.”

She added that while teachers do take their students to school libraries, they do not have time to individually pick out books that suit each student. Therefore, adding more books to their classrooms allow them to better tailor each student in a quicker manner.

“They get to know the kids in their classrooms and if they have a selection of books that they can loan out to the kids in their classrooms, that’s a really key element to reading,” said Kinder. “When you have the right book for the right kid just at the moment when they are ready for it and they can handle the reading level, that can be the make-or-break whether they will become readers.”

Beacon House began in 2005 as the Dells Area Shelter for the Homeless. It changed its name to Beacon House Center for Family Enhancement in 2007, generating a focus on education as a means to fight poverty. It earned tax-exempt status in 2010 and now provides charitable, educational, and scientific services to low- and moderate-income families in the area.

During August of 2014, Beacon House became the “financial umbrella” for the RoseMary Fund, which was initially started to provide money for milk and emergency clothing for School District of Wisconsin Dells students.

The RoseMary Fund was named after RoseMary Wysocki, a friend of Kinder’s who worked in the school district before health issues caused her to step away. She later died from those issues and the fund in her honor was created through individual donations and a grant from an event sponsored by Gasser/Mathy Construction in Baraboo. No school district funds have been contributed to the RoseMary Fund.