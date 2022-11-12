Sandra Sweeney to present new series at Kilbourn Library

A Wisconsin Dells native author is continuing her legacy throughout the area.

Sandra Sweeney, 62, a lifelong resident of the city, is promoting her second series of books, titled “Morning Train North” at the Kilbourn Public Library in the Dells on Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The event, “Writing Your Family History” will feature refreshments from Friends of the Kilbourn Library, the library’s community support group and is being done in conjunction with the Dells Country Historical Society.

“We just wanted to share with the community, present her and share her new book,” said Gail Jermier, one of the society’s members.

Sweeney, another member of the society and substitute teacher in the School District of Wisconsin Dells, is publishing the three-part fictional series about an event during her grandmother’s childhood in 1902 which took a tragic turn.

“I’m focusing in on something that truly happened to her,” said Sweeney. “I wanted to write about it for 50 years, since she first told us about it.”

Roughly five years ago, she began working on the first book of the series, which she said took her nearly one year to complete. Sweeney’s grandmother, Margaret, was born in 1897 and grew up on a Juneau County farm near Lyndon Station in the early 1900s.

Margaret Sweeney’s maiden name was Margaret Carberry Havey prior to marrying Sandra’s grandfather John Sweeney, who grew up on another farm close to the Juneau County village.

“When my grandma was 5 years old, she and her 7-year-old brother got on a train in Lyndon Station with their mother, and they were going all the way up north to Ashland,” said Sweeney, adding that “tragedy struck the family” when they arrived.

The Kilbourn Public Library event will feature copies of the first book of “Morning Train North” which was published by Titletown Publishing, for sale at $19.95. Sweeney will talk about writing and history as well.

“I can’t separate them,” said Sweeney. “They are my passion. I’ve spent my life not only writing, but reading about writing and writers. I have an awful lot of information about different writers, what works for different people.”

She added that contrary to popular belief, writers do not have to write every day in order to have their materials published. Sweeney also said she does not struggle to figure out topics for her work, as she is an avid historian, which she claimed makes it easy for her to know what she wants to write about.

Sweeney has a master’s degree from UW-Milwaukee in history after receiving her bachelor’s in law at Western Michigan University Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan.

Sweeney graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1978. She wrote a six-volume mystery series in the mid-late 1990’s, “The Great Lakes Mystery.” The set is a fictional account of two girls from the Chicago area who came up to the Dells area and solved various mysteries, and is a historic account of the area.

Sweeney said the target audience for that series was children between the ages of 10 and 12. One of the books is still available in print, while the other five are e-books available on Amazon.