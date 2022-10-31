SDWD Administrator Terry Slack honored with rural education award

Terry Slack's work with the School District of Wisconsin Dells just received a statewide stamp of recognition.

The Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance (WiRSA) presented the district administrator with its 2022 Administrator of the Year award during a presentation in the Wisconsin Dells High School gymnasium on Oct. 27. Jeff Eide, WiRSA's Executive Director, gave a short speech lauding Slack's work with the School District of Wisconsin Dells (SDWD) and other rural school districts during his career.

"It is putting all the oars in the water at the same time," said Slack during his acceptance speech. "Pulling together, that we've done a lot of good things together. I can't thank our staff enough, our hard-working principals, our central office staff, and of course our Board of Education. Finally, most of all, we thank you parents for all your support. Makes my job a whole lot easier. I am very honored and humbled to receive this award."

Prior to his now 12 years with SDWD, Slack was the superintendent for the Iowa-Grant School District, the district in which he graduated from high school (Iowa-Grant High School) in 1986, for nine years. Slack received a bachelor's degree in technology education from UW-Platteville in 1991.

He held an administrative position with the Cassville School District as well. Before going into administration, Slack was a teacher in the Weyauwega-Fremont, Dodgeville, and Prairie du Chien school Districts, as well as Savanna School District in western Illinois.

"'Connect. Inspire. Achieve. Everyone. Every day'," said Eide in his speech. "The School District of Wisconsin Dells’ mission statement could also be the personal mantra of your superintendent. Mr. Terrance Slack is a true champion for all he serves."

Eide discussed Slack's work with community engagement and communication in passing a $33 million referendum in 2018 that enabled the district to build the current high school, which opened in 2020. He also mentioned the district's enhanced cultural diversity under Slack's leadership, pointing out how nine different languages are spoken in the district.

Both Lake Delton and Spring Hill Elementary Schools have received Title I honors during Slack's tenure, with the former receiving six. Lake Delton Elementary School also was named a U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon School in 2020.

In July 2021, Slack proposed a stipend for a residency incentive program to help new teachers live in the district area.

Before Slack was presented with the WiRSA award, a group of dance students presented three Latin dance routines. Junior Izel Smyth sang after the dance exhibition.

Following his acceptance speech, Slack commemorated all the participants of fall sports at the high school, including the Chiefs' football team, which just finished its second consecutive undefeated South Central Conference season. All of the other fall Chiefs teams (girls and boys cross country, girls golf, girls volleyball) finished first or second in conference play.

"Pretty good fall so far," said Slack.

Boys Soccer team honored

The spotlighted Chiefs team at the event was the boys soccer team.

For the first time in school history, the squad, which competes in the Capitol Conference and finished second behind Sugar River, is headed to the state tournament in Milwaukee. The Chiefs won their sectional final at McFarland, 2-1, on Oct. 29.

Wisconsin Dells will play New Berlin Eisenhower on Nov. 4 in their state semifinal match at Uihlein Soccer Park in the state's largest city.

Ernesto Arias, the team's coach, talked about how the program was enduring hard times when he began his tenure and that it was a struggle to get players on the team. He added that the current success was built over a 10-year period.

"It's not just a credit to the coach," said Arias. "It is not just a credit to the players. It's pretty much a credit to everybody, including the parents. You guys do a big part for us and the program."

Slack referred to Arias as a "community leader" and lauded his development of the program.

"He's been a part of history," said Slack. "I expect that he'll continue to make history for this program, along with all these gentlemen (the Chiefs players)."