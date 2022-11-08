SDWD referendum passes with just over 54 percent of vote

The School District of Wisconsin Dells will receive a boost over the next four years with little to no impact on the district's property tax base.

A $1.2 million referendum over the next four years, which will last through the 2025-26 school year, passed in Tuesday's election with just over 54 percent of district voters approving the measure. The referendum will not raise the property tax levy for the 2022-23 school year, and is projected to have a negligible impact on the levy and mill rate during its lifespan.