SDWD referendum passes with just over 54 percent of vote

The School District of Wisconsin Dells will receive a boost over the next four years with little to no impact on the district's property tax base.
A $1.2 million referendum over the next four years, which will last through the 2025-26 school year, passed in Tuesday's election with just over 54 percent of district voters approving the measure. The referendum will not raise the property tax levy for the 2022-23 school year, and is projected to have a negligible impact on the levy and mill rate during its lifespan.
According to district administrative assistant Brenda Gurgel, the referendum was approved with 2,957 votes in favor of the extra funding, as opposed to 2,477 votes against it, with all municipalities reporting.
NOTE: This is a developing story.