SDWD technology director recommends district training with anti-phishing

The School District of Wisconsin Dells (SDWD) is looking to be proactive after a neighboring school district was the target of a software attack.

At a board work session on Dec. 5, Hugh Gaston, the district's Director of Digital Learning and Technology, recommended to the Board of Education to train district staff in anti-phishing methods. The district already has multifactor authentication in place for staff members, which means that anyone logging into the district's portal must show two or more forms of virtual identification.

The neighboring school district, which was not named, sustained a ransomware attack roughly three weeks ago, and Gaston said that the district was disrupted immensely and that it is "still not fully back to 100 percent." That attack and the circumstances surrounding it are still under investigation by state and federal agencies.

Ransomware is a form of malware in which users are locked out of their devices or file databases and a payment is required to restore access. Phishing, which is an attempt to lure someone into a malware attack via various communication and persuasion methods, is a way for ransomware creators to attack individuals, organizations, or businesses.

"Schools are increasingly the target of Ransomware attacks because they tend to be easier targets, less funding for cybersecurity and less technical and human resources than big business," said Gaston in an email. "Some small districts may only have one tech specialist and may rely on outside organizations to oversee infrastructure."

District administrator Terry Slack added that the board discussed reviewing internal protocols in addition to Gaston's anti-phishing training recommendation.

Along with entering their usernames and passwords, SDWD members have additional components to logging into the portal, such as a security code via text or an authentication app on their phones.

School districts in less populated areas can be a target for ransomware because they often only have one technology specialist and rely on outside sources to monitor technological infrastructure, according to Gaston.

"The additional issue is the increase in social engineering attacks like phishing that trick people into opening a way for hackers to gain access," said Gaston in his email.

Gaston, who is also a director at Lynxx Networks, an area telecommunications provider which has announced groundbreakings in Mauston and rural Juneau County this year, said that cybersecurity is always heavily focused on during technology conferences.