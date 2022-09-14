 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Selfie Museum in Lake Delton to become candy store

Selfie Museum to become candy store

The Selfie Museum on Wisconsin Dells Parkway is set to become Pure Sugar, a large box candy store, in the spring of 2023.

 JOHN GITTINGS, DELLS EVENTS

A Wisconsin Dells Parkway business is set for rebranding for 2023.

The Selfie Museum, which has been open since the spring of 2021, will be converted into a candy store. Jason Field, who owns the facility, is planning to convert the prior business, which he said has “run its course”, into Pure Sugar Factory, a large-box candy store that will feature a wide array of brands.

The Village of Lake Delton unanimously approved the design and landscaping changes at its board meeting on Sept. 12.

“It’s time to move on to the next thing,” said Field.

Pure Sugar Factory is going to be a candy warehouse that will sell candy in bulk. Field compared the concept to IT’SUGAR, a bulk candy store chain that has one store in Madison.

Field anticipates that Pure Sugar Factory will be open before the spring of 2023. It will go through largely cosmetic changes on the interior and exterior during the fall and winter months. Prior to it being the Selfie Museum, the facility was a Dairy Queen.

Mackesey remodeler selected

The village board also unanimously approved Architectural Design Services to conduct the design for the upcoming renovations to the Kay C. Mackesey Administration Building.

Following the Lake Delton Police Department’s move to its new Miller Drive facility in June, the board decided to make updates to the building in July, largely to make better use of the area formerly occupied by the department.

During the Sept. 12 meeting, the village also voted to annex a parcel of the Town of Delton into the village for Cedar Lodge and Settlement.

