Senior living home installs Little Free Library with Boy Scouts' help

Boy scouts in the Dells area put their woodworking skills to good use for a project at the city's largest senior living complex.

Boy Scout Troop 66 carved, painted, and stained a small bookcase that was unveiled on Oct. 24 near the entrance to Riverwood Eagle's Nest and Senior Living. The bookcase will be used as an extension of Little Free Library, which is a nonprofit book exchange program in which residents of a community can take books to read and drop books off for others.

"The Riverwood residence, both from the condominium owners and Riverwood Senior Living, had an idea that they wanted to do a (Little) Free Library at Riverwood so that people could have a sense of getting together," said Mary Panzer, one of the owners of the facility. "We had great weather over the weekend and put it together. It's a way we can share books and get to know each other better."

The troop worked on the small library on Saturday and Sunday, starting with wood from trees in the Riverwood complex and other materials donated by the Home Depot store in Lake Delton.

"We started from basically a regular library and made the siding on it and put on the tin roof," said Troop 66 Assistant Scoutmaster Jerry Schneller. "I think it turned out great. Everybody worked together as a team and everything got done."

"Most of the stuff I learned was really just how to do the siding," said Daniel Fischer, one of the troop members, who added that he, Schneller, and three other Scouts worked on the project.

Panzer said the book box is the only Little Free Library in the Dells area.

According to the organization's website, Little Free Library operates more than 150,000 library boxes in over 100 countries and shares roughly 70 million books annually. It also states that one book is shared in every Little Free Library daily and that 92% of people living in neighborhoods that feature the boxes say that the neighborhood feels friendlier because of its presence.

