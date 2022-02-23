Shamrock 5K and Pub Crawl set for March 12

An annual St. Patrick's-themed event is primed for the middle of March in Wisconsin Dell.

The Thirsty Shamrock 5K and Pub Crawl will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12. Registration is available for both events separately. Anyone who completes the 5K run will receive a bib and discounts on items and food at various stores and restaurants in the Dells. The Pub Crawl begins at 1 p.m. and runs for four hours, in which attendees can sample artisan beers from local bars.

Participants will begin the Thirsty Shamrock 5K Run and Walk at 10 a.m. in the parking lot next to the River Walk Pub behind the Ripley's Believe It or Not! building. This will also be the finish line. From there, the course runs just over three miles through the city. Runners may arrive starting at 8:45 a.m.

Registration for the 5K run is open on the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau website and costs $25. On Feb. 21, Wisconsin Dells Festivals received approval for the Wisconsin Dells Police Department's assistance with traffic control for the run.

Runners will go south on Eddy and LaCrosse streets before turning left onto Minnesota Avenue. After that, the course turns right on Bowman Road before going left again onto Bauer Street/Windy Hill Road. It heads back north with another left on Race Street followed by a slight left onto Vine Street. A short right on Iowa Avenue then leads to Race again, which runners will take north all the way to Wisconsin Avenue. The course then turns left there before another right on Elm/Oak Streets. It finishes with a left onto Illinois Avenue before heading back south on River Road back to the starting point.

"With the run, you get a Dri-Fit shirt and a beanie and you get doughnuts and beer after the event," said Wisconsin Dells Festivals Director of Events Jenifer Dobbs. "We'll also have some healthy snacks and water."

After the race, runners will get 10 percent off purchases at Five Sisters Antiques, Vintage and Collectibles, Dells Fudge Company, Original Wisconsin Dells Fudge, Swiss Maid Fudge, Native Sun Resortwear, DooHickey's Gifts and Souvenirs, Winnebago Gift Shop, Old Abe's Old Time Portraits, Capone's Old Time Portraits, and Elements. They can also receive 15 percent off their total bill at River Walk Pub, Wisco Nutrition, Cold Stone Creamery, Asgard Axe and Tap, San Antonio Mexican Restaurant and Sand Bar.

The Pub Crawl carries the same registration fee of $25, unless someone decides to register on March 12, in which the fee is $35. Pub Crawl attendees will receive a tasting glass which they can pick up either at River Walk Park between 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. or at the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tasting of artisan beers will be available to people who registered at ten bars throughout the city. Showboat Saloon, Latte Stone Brewing Co., Mama's Garage, The Keg, The VUE, Los Corrales Authentic Mexican Restaurant, High Rock Cafe, as well as San Antonio, River Walk Pub and Asgard.

"The glass and a wristband will give you entry to the participating bars and restaurants," said Dobbs.