Two town officials and other Dells area residents discussed school vouchers and meals, as well as other budget issues, with state Sen. Joan Ballweg on Friday.

The Republican senator representing Wisconsin’s 14th District — which includes Wisconsin Dells and areas such as Montello, Green Lake, and Waupaca — discussed various issues during her hourlong listening session at Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells. Jim Brancel, treasurer of the town of Douglas, and Gary Schoppenhorst, chair of the town of Moundville, were among the speakers.

Scott Stocker, the former CEO of state dairy company Shullsburg Creamery who also served on the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board for 20 years prior to his retirement, asked about school meal programs following Ballweg’s confirmation of a $7.1 billion budget surplus in state finances.

Ballweg told Stocker that Gov. Tony Evers’ upcoming budget features a slightly above $2 billion increase for schools. During the COVID-19 pandemic, school lunches were federally funded for students nationwide. A full funding of school lunches in the state would cost $120 million, according to Ballweg.

“I think we should be using the free and reduced lunch program,” said Ballweg, offering an alternative to providing free lunches statewide. “I’m supporting an effort to fully fund school breakfast.”

Stocker expressed full support for school breakfast funding and asked Ballweg why school breakfast coverage has received resistance. The senator responded by telling him how the “traditional thought” that children are fed at home prior to school still remains prevalent, but both she and Stocker said that is often not the case.

Ballweg said the surplus can be attributed to federal funds from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), which was passed as a result of the pandemic. This means that roughly $4 billion of that surplus is “one-time use,” according to Ballweg, who added that Evers’ proposal increases the upcoming biennium budget by 17 percent.

Brancel, who has served in his role for 38 years and taught in private and public schools, expressed opposition to school voucher programs, saying taxpayer dollars should not be utilized at their current levels for funding private education. He added that voucher funds spent on private school students who later enroll in public school are not put back into public education and are basically pocketed by private schools.

“I call it taxation without representation,” Brancel said of public funding for private school education. “Every dollar that goes to private voucher is taking a dollar away from public schools.”

Ballweg said the last biennium budget (2021-2023) did not feature a decrease in funding for public education and ARPA funds for education went directly to school districts. She disagreed with the argument against voucher programs, saying that students are still receiving an education and that voucher students mostly receive less money than public schools receive per student.

Schoppenhorst countered Brancel’s argument against the voucher program by saying that voucher students get half of what public school districts receive per student and that unspent voucher program funds are funneled back to public schools. The Moundville chair agreed with Brancel that shared revenue for towns should be increased, as a higher percentage of people live in them as a portion of the state’s population and that revenue received via the program does not reflect that.

Another issue of Brancel’s was levy limits and shared revenue within towns across the state. He said that the town of Douglas received just above $14,000 in shared revenue from the state in 2010, but that the amount decreased to less than $12,000 in 2012 and has remained the same every year since.

“We have not had an increase in shared revenues and are handicapped by the levy limit increase,” said Brancel, who added that highway aid has increased for the town over the years.

He hopes to see a reduction in levy limit increases for towns so that they can offer residential services. Ballweg said the current shared revenue program does not assist municipalities equitably. Brancel said that prior to levy limits, his town lost its local ambulance service in unincorporated Briggsville.

“We voted at a budget meeting to raise our taxes $16,000 a year to support the (Briggsville) Fire Department to train EMS, or first responders,” said Brancel. “With levy limits and having to go to referendum, a lot of local control has been removed for budgeting.”

Ballweg also talked about discussions within the state legislature regarding incentives for consolidating services and mentioned how areas of her district have already done this. Marquette, Green Lake and Waushara counties both have emergency medical services for the entire county, instead of separate departments for municipalities.

“When we consolidated in Green Lake County, it didn’t cost us less,” said Ballweg. “It cost us more because we don’t have the volunteers anymore and we want to provide a good level of support.”