Shot fired, missing juvenile and dog found at Lake Delton Walmart

The Lake Delton Police Department responded to reports of a shot fired as well as a missing juvenile and dog during late afternoon hours on Sunday.

According to a release from department chief Daniel Hardman, the department responded to the report at 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the parking lot of the Walmart on Commerce Street in the village. Shortly after arrival, responding officers located the dog and juvenile, who were not missing nor in danger.

A subsequent investigation determined that a shot had been fired, but that no parties were struck or injured from the discharged firearm.

All subjects involved in the incident have been identified and there is no current danger to the community.

The incident remains under investigation by the department and no further information is being released pending the investigation's outcome.