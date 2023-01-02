Six Dells residents arrested in large Adams County drug bust

Six residents of Wisconsin Dells were arrested just before the turn of the year in a large Adams County drug investigation.

According to a Dec. 30 release from Adams County Sheriff Brent York, nine individuals were arrested when department deputies conducted a search warrant at the 3600 block of 11th Lane in Dell Prairie during the evening of Dec. 29.

All charges were referred to the Adams County District Attorney's Office following the warrant, which prompted the seizure of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia at the searched residence.

The nine individuals, ranging in age from 19 to 57, were charged with varying offenses:

Darius White, 24, Isabella Kilmartin, 19, Mister Walker, 26, Joseph McDonald, 57, Toni Trotta, 33, and Joseph McDonald, 29, are Dells residents. Also arrested were Dylan Belk, 29, of Baraboo; Teresa McDonald, 55, of Friendship; and Katelynn McDonald, 20, of Lyndon Station.

All nine occupants were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Seven of the nine (the exceptions being the eldest McDonald and Walker) were charged with varying counts of felony bail jumping charges. Kilmartin had five counts, Trotta had four, the younger Joseph McDonald had two, and White, Belk, and Teresa and Katelynn McDonald all had one.

White, Kilmartin, Belk, and Katelynn McDonald were all charged with possession of Schedule II narcotics. White, Kilmartin, and Teresa and the elder Joseph McDonald all received possession of methamphetamine charges. Teresa and the eldest McDonald also were charged with illegal possession of a prescription drug without a prescription.

As of Dec. 30, Katelynn McDonald, Trotta, and Walker are all being held at the Adams County Jail.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office Special Tactics and Response (START) Team, as well as Dells-Delton EMS and the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force.