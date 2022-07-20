Snyder announces retirement from Dells visitor and convention bureau

After nearly 28 years of leadership, Romy Snyder will be retiring from the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau (WDVCB).

Snyder, who began her tenure as President/CEO of the bureau in 1995, announced her retirement in a WDVCB release effective April of 2023. The release said that Snyder has played a "critical role" in ensuring the Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton area remains a premier United States tourism destination throughout the year.

"It’s been an amazing journey to lead this organization throughout the decades," said Snyder in the release. "I’m deeply honored to have been a part of the success of this community and grateful for the relationships I’ve made along the way."

The plan to succeed Snyder has been established, with a Succession Task Force unanimously naming Jill Diehl as Romy's successor. Diehl currently is the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Tommy Bartlett, Inc. and is Chair of the WDVCB's Board of Directors.

"Jill’s career experience, lifelong dedication to our industry, and involvement with the WDVCB for 25+ years made her a natural fit," said John Chastan, the WDVCB Board of Directors Vice Chair and general manager of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Lake Delton. "Romy’s impact and contributions to our community are endless and we wish her a wonderful retirement."

Diehl will begin serving her new role in September in part-time duty before transitioning to full-time closer to Snyder's retirement. Diehl's father, Tom, is a trustee for the Village of Lake Delton and the owner of Tommy Bartlett, Inc.

More information on the transition will be released by the WDVCB at a later date.