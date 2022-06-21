Sponsors wanted for Elm Street Plaza

The Elm Street Plaza is nearly finished in Wisconsin Dells, and the city's tourism bureau has open sponsorship opportunities for two of its attractions.

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau (WDVCB) has sponsorships available for the plaza's Kugel Ball attraction as well as its wall for donor plaques. Sponsoring entities can be businesses, individual contributors, families, or groups.

"We are pleased to present sponsorship opportunities for individuals, families, and companies at the new Elm Street Plaza on Broadway in Wisconsin Dells," said WDVCB President/CEO Romy Snyder in the sponsorship opportunities online brochure.

Kugel Ball sponsorships cost $30,000 apiece and will be carved into a stone base below the floating ball in 9-by-28-inch spaces, according to the brochure. Sponsors will also receive recognition during the grand opening of the plaza, which is slated for sometime in late July.

The Kugel Ball, a "'floating' sphere fountain" located at the northwest entrance to the plaza, is designed so that, despite its weight of "several tons," people of nearly any strength level can roll it. It will be 6 feet wide, the largest of its kind in Wisconsin to-date.

Entities purchasing a Kugel Ball sponsorship can either pay in full or pay in annual installments for a maximum of five years. As of June 21, six sponsorship spots are available.

Donor plaques will range in price from $750 to $2,000, depending on the size in which the purchaser chooses. All plaques are 6 inches in height, but range from 8 to 18 inches lengthwise.

The plaques will be on the wall on the west end of the plaza, between Broadway and the mural near the new stage.

According to Snyder, there will be another round of sponsorships available in early August and annually thereafter in spring and fall. As of June 20, there are six of 10 sponsorship slots available for the Kugel Ball. Sponsorships at the plaza are for a lifetime, according to the bureau.