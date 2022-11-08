Spring Hill again seeking volunteers

One of the elementary schools in the Dells area is seeking more people to help students in addition to their normal coursework.

Spring Hill Elementary School is seeking volunteers to assist students in a wide array of subjects, including math, English, science, and even chess. More students in fourth and fifth grade are engaging in the popular board game, which volunteer coordinator Dan DeFosse says helps develop critical thinking ability.

"There was a big need last year, but I had a lady who came in and worked half-days all week," said DeFosse, who is currently running the volunteer program at the high school alone. "That was huge and we still had kids we couldn't get to. This year, she's now teaching."

DeFosse has a full schedule of students in various subjects for four days per week, with Wednesday being his day off. He helps students, mostly in the higher grade levels at the school, with the various subjects and has chess sessions during some students' lunch hours.

In addition to course assistance and learning thinking skills through chess and other games, students are enrolled with volunteers to learn how to deal with anger and social anxiety issues.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," said DeFosse regarding his schedule. "There's a lot more that needs to be done. A lot more kids need help with learning how to play games correctly, get along socially, math help, English help, and in some instances, anger issues. Some kids just need someone to talk to. We don't have personnel to do that. That's why this program is here."

The amount of students signing up for chess has gone up drastically. DeFosse said that he normally has between five and 10 students from fourth and fifth grades. However, the number of students had to be limited to 20 in 2021-22 and there are 40 fourth-grade students in two separate groups for this school year, along with 20 fifth-graders.

He added that last year's fifth-grade students who are now at Wisconsin Dells Middle School (WDMS) want to continue playing chess as well.

The Wisconsin Scholastic Chess Federation holds the Wisconsin Class Championships, a statewide competition at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells each year in March. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been cancelled the past two years, but is set to return in the spring.

DeFosse said that a team of fifth- and sixth-grade students from Spring Hill and WDMS entered the Wisconsin Class Championships in 2018 and took third place. Chess teams from Spring Hill have also placed high in local tournaments in Sauk City and Wisconsin Dells.

The volunteer program had a similar issue with understaffing during the 2021-22 school year.

