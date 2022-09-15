 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Department of Justice investigating Adams County officer-involved shooting

Deputy Jacob Bean

Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy Jacob Bean

 WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

STRONGS PRAIRIE — A recent officer-involved shooting in Adams County is now being investigated at the state level.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the department's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is looking into the incident in Strongs Prairie that occurred at approximately 6:51 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Jacob Bean, an Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy who has been with the department for six years, responded to a dispatch report of an individual walking on Cumberland Avenue in the town. Bean subsequently located Bryon Childers, a 61-year-old man whom Bean was informed had multiple warrants.

Childers brandished a firearm upon contact with Bean, who then discharged his weapon toward Childers, who died at the scene from injuries.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and Bean was equipped with a body camera. No law enforcement personnel were injured as a result of this incident.

Bean has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy, during this investigation. He and other involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI.

Assisting DCI with the investigation is the Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialists, and the Adams County Medical Examiner's Office. DCI is currently reviewing evidence and determining facts surrounding this incident. Upon completion of the investigation, DCI will release investigative reports to the Adams County District Attorney's Office.

