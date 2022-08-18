Stony Acres Apartments opens in Dells

A new apartment complex in Wisconsin Dells celebrated the opening of its first building on Aug. 11.

Stony Acres Apartments, a project that will eventually have three buildings, held its ribbon-cutting ceremony for a 75-unit residency. The apartments opened to new tenants early this year after construction was completed in December of last year.

Stony Acres Grand Opening A gallery of photos from Stony Acres Apartments grand opening celebration, as well as photos from around the building, is below.

The complex is owned by local businessman Duane Kleinsasser and is managed by Wisconsin Management Company. Assistant property manager and leasing consultant Brooke Mulock said that a second building is planned in the next year.

Stony Acres is located in the city near Wisconsin Highway 13 off of Jones Road close to Interstate 90-94. A large sandstone formation serves as a buffer between the building and the freeway, making freeway noise all but nonexistent for residents.

Kleinsasser said that planning for Stony Acres began in 2019. The units range from studio to three bedrooms and have either one or two bathrooms. Building amenities are plentiful, and include heated underground parking that includes a storage space, theater and community room, fitness center, outdoor grilling lounge, full kitchens and a library. Underground parking with the accompanying storage unit is $65 per month additional to the rent.

The opening ceremony was held in the community room adjacent to the building’s main lobby. Mulock said that residents can use the community room for holidays, birthdays, and other events.

Stony Acres is also pet-friendly for cats and dogs and has a pet washing station in the underground parking area, which also has a car wash area. There is also a station to tune bicycles. There is a designated area for Amazon package drop-offs, as well as other deliveries.

Keshia Gregerson, the building’s regional property manager, said that the second building could also feature a car charging station. Buildings are fully secured, requiring a lock code or key fob for entrance.

Rent rates include residency, water, trash and recycling collection, and sewage management. Heat and electricity are paid by tenants. New Samsung appliances are in all units, including a washer and dryer.

More information on the apartments and their amenities, as well as rent rates, can be found on the Stony Acres website.