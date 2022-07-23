Sundara ranked 4th best resort in Midwest

The Wisconsin Dells area is widely renowned as a family resort getaway, but a spa resort for adults tucked away in Lake Delton was recently recognized for its service and amenities.

Sundara Inn & Spa was ranked No. 4 on Travel and Leisure's list of the 10 Best Resorts of the Midwest for 2022. The ranking is six spots higher than the resort's place on the list in 2021, and Wilderness Resort chief operations officer Joe Eck said the company is "extremely excited and honored" by the recognition.

"I think it's a testament to how hard our staff works and the service that they focus on," said Eck. "Wisconsin Dells, in general, should be proud that they're able to have a resort of that caliber in this small community."

The resort is also the highest-ranked on the Travel and Leisure list for locations in Wisconsin.

"Our guests come here to relax and it's a very rewarding job when you have someone who comes into your room and maybe they had a bad day or a bad experience," said Andy Stefan, one of Sundara's massage therapists. "They come here and it gets fixed. They walk away feeling happy and relaxed. To us, that feels just as good."

John Morris, the general manager at Sundara, also credited the resort's staff as a driving force for the ranking, saying that the quality of the facility does not make nearly as much a difference as the customer service.

"A large part of it is the talent and dedication and hard work of our 177 associates," said Morris. "I am blessed to be here with wonderful, really committed people to the spa industry. They're healers of the heart and want to exceed the customer expectations."

The resort, which is owned by Wilderness and has been in operation since 2003, is a remotely-located, adults-only spa and relaxation-themed hotel located off of Canyon Drive in the village. It features a bevy of spa, massage, relaxation, and therapy outlets for couples and groups, as well as wooded scenery to enhance the experience.

"We like to say that the 'SPA' stands for Soothing Peaceful Atmosphere'," said Morris, who added that the resort has more than doubled its size and offerings since its opening.

Water amenities at Sundara include three pool areas, one of which holds the Cambrian Oasis. The Cambrian Oasis is an indoor/outdoor spa which features a whirlpool and regular temperature pool, the latter featuring a "swim-up bar", according to the resort's website. Both whirlpools feature a waterfall into the spas, and one of the whirlpools has an indoor and outdoor area with a doorway installed in the pool.

"We have amazing water features, both indoor and outdoor," said Morris.

Another pool is the Infinity Edge Pool, which has an outdoor deck that is heated during the winter time, enabling year-round use. This also has a pool and whirlpool, and is overlooked by the Suvela Quiet Room, which observes complete silence. The outdoor pool is closed during extreme cold temperatures.

Along with the pools, the resort has the "Purifying Bath Ritual." This is located in a spa adjacent to the Radiance Room and Relaxation, where clients are given a sandstone body polish, a "rainfall shower," a steam room, and hot and cold pools as part of a five-step treatment process.

Other areas referred to by the resort's website as "Tranquil Spaces" include the Radiance Room and Relaxation and the Woodland Reflection Room. The Radiance Room features infused water, snacks, and seating which includes footrests. The Woodland Reflection Room has windows from top to bottom and provides a view into a heavily wooded area where a diversity of wildlife (deer, wild turkeys, foxes and more) can be seen up close.

"The Dells is famous for family vacations and family time, which encompasses a lot of noise and excitement," said Morris. "Here, it's peace and tranquility."

Therapy methods are spread throughout Sundara Inn & Spa. Rooms featuring massage beds and salt lamps are located in different areas of the resort. The attraction also has a salt chamber, which features walls of Himalayan salt and a salt floor, along with relaxing chairs.

"We're here to help people relax and heal, as massage therapy does," said Stefan. "The body heals itself and you just need to give it a little help, a little time."

Stefan, who has been employed at the resort for 12 years, added that his inspiration for doing massage therapy was receiving it following an injury. He says that the staff at Sundara is "like a family" and that he doesn't "feel like I'm coming to work."

Nava, the resort's restaurant, serves meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails, and a variety of wines. Eck said that the food and drink menu goes through minor changes, particularly as the seasons change. In addition to its diverse food offerings, the resort also offers brief classes on culinary arts and mixology, or drink making.

The Travel and Leisure ranking is another addition to the resort's numerous accolades, which includes being the only Wisconsin property to earn recognition in Organic Spa magazine's list of top wellness destination resorts in North America. In Midwest Living magazine, Sundara was ranked at the top of the "Best of the Midwest" list for wellness.

"The word 'spa' at Sundara is both a noun and a verb," said Morris. "It's a noun in that we're the Sundara Spa, but when our guests come up here, they 'spa' all day."