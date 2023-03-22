An area that has a high volume of economic development, such as the Dells, carries a lot of opportunities for people employed in the trades, and the School District of Wisconsin Dells is taking advantage of that.

The district's technical education program, according to two instructors and school officials, has grown substantially over the past two years. Students enrolled in courses like metals and woodwork have access to a large variety of machinery to create projects such as sheds, engines, wood crafts, and welding works.

"Since I started here, we've seen the program really grow," said Dominic Kuhn, a second-year metals instructor at Wisconsin Dells High School (WDHS). "Lots of engagement from many students in many grades."

Kuhn and school principal Allison Hoch said that a large share of students in the technical education programs are potentially seeking trade careers. Other courses in the program include home and automotive maintenance, computer-aided design, and an introductory technical education course at Wisconsin Dells Middle School (WDMS) for eighth-grade students.

"This is a testament to our teachers for engaging the students in technical education and showing students the options after high school in these career paths," said Hoch, who added that community support through donations and projects have heavily contributed to the program's growth.

Metals course students begin with basic welding and structural joining. Kuhn said that introductory metal classes now use sheet metal and computerized plasma cutting to learn how to create signs. The computerized machinery is modeled like the same type of technology used in metal occupations.

Heat treatment and forging are activities for students in the intermediate metals course (Metals and Manufacturing 2). Kuhn said the third-level course is geared more toward developing a design portfolio aimed at students creating their own projects.

"We've got a fantastic shop here and really fantastic program," said Kuhn. "Really awesome for these kids."

The metals shop has 18 welding machines, a forge, heat treating oven, and a computerized numerical control machine that features a laser engraver.

Doug Stetzer, who also is in his second year in the district, is a woodworking instructor who has overseen the shed and craft projects, as well as cabinets, kitchen items, and tools.

"Our woodworking program focuses on traditional and advanced, modern manufacturing techniques," said Stetzer. "We have three woodworking courses and a construction course."

The first woodworking course in a series of three focuses on more traditional methods and produces projects like cutting boards, bowls, and bean bag boards. Woodworking 2 focuses on cabinetry and Woodworking 3 is a dual credit course with Madison Area Technical College (MATC) that emphasizes planning and modeling current projects while advancing to more comprehensive ones.

Stetzer said that the cabinetry projects introduce woodworking students to tools and techniques used in modern manufacturing. Woodworking equipment available to students in the technical education program include table and chop saws, a planer, three wood lathes, and multiple hand tools.

Two other courses have dual enrollment with MATC, each on two levels. Metals and computer-aided design hold opportunities for the early college credit.

The construction program, a division of the wood program available after the first woodworking course, teaches building from "the foundation up", according to Stetzer, or building from a concrete base and learning introductory framing, roofing, and siding. Items built by construction students are sold to the public.

District administrator Terry Slack, who was a technology education instructor prior to his career in school administration, said that it is rewarding to witness the enthusiasm behind the district's program. He discussed donations from the family of Noah's Ark Waterpark founder Turk Waterman and their friend, David Walsh, that totaled over $50,000 specifically for technical education.

"Our two instructors, Dominic Kuhn and Doug Stetzer, are committed to moving the department forward by becoming dual enrollment certified in some of the courses they are teaching for next year," said Slack. "Today's economy lends itself to students who are interested in taking up a career in any of the trades and this ties directly back to one of the district's strategic objectives which is to graduate students ready for post-high school success."

Slack added that the donation funds have allowed investments in some of the advanced equipment available in the program. The equipment and subsequent versatility in available projects has increased student excitement, according to the administrator. He added that the district is committed to investing in two to four more pieces of equipment to continue providing students with quality machinery.

The shop area at WDHS features an open concept, which Slack said was designed by retired technology education teacher Dave Simacek and former WDHS principal Hugh Gaston, who is currently the district's Director of Digital Learning and Technology.

