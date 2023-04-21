School-age children and teenagers are increasingly fearful of gun violence in schools following the large uptick in mass shootings over the past few years and a Dells area teen rock band wants to raise awareness through their music.

New Normal, a four-member band ranging in age from 13 to 16 and whose members are from Wisconsin Dells and Necedah, debuted their new single, “Over and Over” on Thursday in a live performance at the basement stage in Monk’s Bar and Grill at the Wilderness in Lake Delton. The band recorded a video at the stage on Wednesday for its entry into Rockonsin, an indie youth music competition.

The band members are 16-year-old lead singer Chance Doyle and his 13-year-old keyboardist sister Aubrie, both from Necedah. Wisconsin Dells residents Tess Kocovsky, 15, and Bo Zapuchlak, 16, play the drums and bass guitar, respectively.

“We wanted something that fit the age,” said Chance Doyle. “School shootings are a big problem right now. We wanted to write a song about it without openly saying in the song that it’s about school shootings.”

Lyrics in the song express fatigue with hearing about the tragic events on the news, increased concern about whether someone close to them could be impacted, and future dreams being ended.

“Over and over, again and again, it’s the same.”

“Over and over, again and again, it’s insane.”

Aubrie Doyle added that thoughts of a potential school shooting are scary and that “anything can happen.” The band plans on using social media platforms to promote “Over and Over”. New Normal formed in late 2021 at Mojo Music, a music studio in Wisconsin Dells where all four members take individual lessons.

“We decided to go more of a rock ballad,” said Mojo Music owner Bob Hufford. “I think their subject matter is strong. The instrumentation is strong.”

Zapuchlak said that New Normal is auditioning to perform “Over and Over” at Summerfest this year in Milwaukee, which is done through the Rockonsin contest. The guitarist was part of a finalist group in the 2021 contest with his previous band, Alley Cats, another band formed at Mojo Music.

Rockonsin is now in its 19th year as a statewide garage band competition for musicians between seventh and 12th grades that form bands outside of school. After bands submit videos of their songs, three judges select 10 bands as Summerfest finalists on May 15. Three different judges then determine the winner and runner-up to perform at the festival.

“We’ve sent two bands to the state finals,” said Hufford. “I’ve got high hopes for these guys to make it. They sent a video last year, but this year they’ve made a few changes in personnel and worked hard and got another original song. I like their chances this year.”

Neither of the studio’s previous state finalists have been selected to perform at Summerfest. New Normal band members also expressed optimism for being selected.

Kocovsky said her parents decided to homeschool her following the COVID-19 pandemic and the massive increase in school shootings. She said that the subject matter of “Over and Over” is emotional for the band to perform.

“It does kind of hit hard that that’s the reality of now,” said Kocovsky.

Chance Doyle and Kocovsky are original members of the band, while Zapuchlak and Aubrie Doyle joined during the summer of 2022. Hufford said they perform together during Saturday morning jam sessions.

Close PHOTOS: Thirsty Shamrock 5k fills the streets of Wisconsin Dells with greenery The sight of clover is a welcome one after the recent snow, even if it is just felted ornaments on people's headbands. On Saturday, the Thirsty Shamrock 5K brought out a group of runners, walkers, and strollers of all ages. The journey was the rainbow. The pot of gold at the end? Donuts, and for those of age, green beer.