The sale of the Palace Theater is now complete, and the new ownership group plans to use its theater and tourism business expertise to create another major Dells area attraction.

Legacy Entertainment Group LLC (LEG) has now officially acquired the theater from Kraemer Brothers, the construction firm that originally built the facility and acquired it following its foreclosure. The new ownership structure, led by President/Owner David Fee and based out of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is planning on transforming the dinner theater into a performing arts center aimed more at the Dells area's robust tourism economy.

A release from LEG spokesperson Deborah Fee Newsom indicated that the dinner theater is projected to create roughly 140 jobs and generate $15 million in annual revenue to the Dells area.

"There is a lot that will be done," said David Fee regarding LEG's prospective changes to the facility. "We plan a two-phase process. We plan a show that we are going to run for the summer, just because we're here and to get open. We'll be spending millions and we'll be announcing a huge project for 2024."

Fee, who has been involved in the entertainment industry for more than 45 years, added that the theater is hoping to land a show in the near future for the upcoming summer, but had no comment on further developments.

He said the group plans to turn the theater, which it will rename, into a "first-class property totally different than you see it today." The future name of the theater is yet to be determined, but he said there will be a new name by this summer.

"We do shows that are catered more towards tourists, so we plan more family shows," said Fee, adding that it will remain a dinner theater. "Dinner is a huge part of what we do and we do all-you-can-eat."

Prior to Legacy Entertainment Group, Fee was the owner/president/CEO of The Fee/Hedrick Family Entertainment Group in Pigeon Forge. He said that he and LEG originally came to the Dells area with interest in the area's Crystal Grand Music Theatre before discovering the availability of the Palace.

"We believe in the Dells market and our long-term plan is to renovate the theater and have a presence in the Dells for many years to come," said Fee in the release, adding that he and LEG are "here to stay."

Fee credited area real estate agent Tory Wolfram and Lake Delton village trustee Tom Diehl with helping LEG get established in the area. Along with the Palace Theater, the group purchased a large area of land to the south of the theater as well as the current site of Domino's Pizza in front of it. The Domino's will move to a new location on Wisconsin Dells Parkway, which LEG purchased for the franchise.

"We have this whole development, so when I say, 'We're really going to make a change here', it will be a real change," said Fee. "We're moving the Domino's so that this property can totally open up. This is all envisioned so that it isn't what you see today, so that it's a major attraction for the Dells."

During its time in Tennessee, LEG conducted magic shows with lions and tigers and passion plays with "over 50 animals", according to Fee. They also put on country music acts, with Fee describing the song and dance shows as "(Grand Ole) Opry-style productions", as well as comedy and dinner performances.

Country music legend Dolly Parton purchased LEG's Pigeon Forge properties in 2019, including the Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud and Comedy Barn Theater. LEG Vice President Leslie Thomas said that the Comedy Barn was the company's first venture. Fee and his former business partner, Jim Hedrick, operated in the Pigeon Forge area for over 25 years.

"The Hatfield and McCoy, if you take a look at the picture of it, is this exact same theater with a different shell around it," said Fee in reference to the Palace Theater. "The inside is exactly the same. It was built off the same plans. That's the type of attraction that this will be."