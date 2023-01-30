That's amore: Pizza Pub celebrates 40 years

A family-owned restaurant has been dishing up mouth-watering pizza and pasta to Dells area residents and tourists for 40 years.

Pizza Pub, which was started by the Nelson family and opened in 1983 before being purchased by the Ajvazi family in 2003, celebrated its 40th anniversary on Jan. 27. The Lake Delton restaurant was decorated with blue and gray balloons. A 1983 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS, owned by a Lake Delton resident, was parked outside with the Pizza Pub delivery cap, playing 1980s music.

Prize packages were offered and included various games, including a miniature golf hole in the lobby and bar area. Prizes included hats, can cozies, and gift boxes.

"We've got a lot of giveaways for the guests just to show them how appreciative we are," said

Merije Ajvazi, who is also a village board member is the eldest daughter of Miza and Elvis Ajvazi. She discussed how the restaurant has stood the test of time to remain highly successful.

"We are so grateful to hit such a milestone," she said. "Forty years is quite some time. Through the transition from when the Nelson family owned it to us in 2003, we feel like it's just getting better and better. We're super grateful for all of the community members who came to celebrate with us today."

She went on to say that the restaurant always "feels like home." She expanded on that by mentioning former employees who spoke positively of their experiences with Pizza Pub.

Earlier this month, the Ajvazi family donated $2,800 to the Wisconsin Dells High School band program. The donation represented $1 for every spaghetti plate Pizza Pub sold in 2022.

Ajvazi and her brother, Adem, mentioned how the restaurant has evolved with the times as far as food offerings, but has stuck to the original recipes and based a lot of newer items off of them. The crust is handcrafted each day and the restaurant has always offered a salad bar to complement the pizza and pasta buffet.

"That's just something we can always come back to," said Merije Ajvazi of the restaurants staples. "You've got healthy options as well as just having pizza, so it kind of hits both levels."

Social media has also helped Pizza Pub evolve with the times, according to Adem Ajvazi. He said it gives the family a better idea of consumer preferences and how they are changing and diversifying. The increased versatility of pizza and what people like on it has led to new and unique offerings, such as macaroni and cheese pizza as well as unconventional toppings such as balsamic vinegar.

"There's just an endless array of possibilities you can conjure up flavor-wise to where it can work out," said Adem Ajvazi.

B-Lux Grill and Bar and Summer House Grill and Bar, also located in Lake Delton (B-Lux is located across the parking lot from Pizza Pub), the Ajvazis' other restaurants, were opened largely because of the continued success of Pizza Pub, according to Merije. Her family has been involved in the restaurant business "as far as I can remember." she said, adding that she remembers doing her homework in a booth.

"We're just hard-working," said Adem Ajvazi. "It all stems from my dad (Elvis). If it wasn't him putting in the extra hours, it wouldn't be so successful. As a family aspect, if you don't have the whole team on board, it's not going to work. That's where we thrive. Everyone's on board."

In December, the restaurant finished an interior makeover, with changes to the bar and dining areas. Pizza Pub is slated to undergo exterior renovations beginning in March.

Prior to relocating to the Dells area upon purchasing Pizza Pub, the Ajvazis lived in Rochelle, Illinois.