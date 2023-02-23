The Elm Street Plaza may not officially be open yet, but the Dells area’s annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K will kick it off anyway, in a fashion.

On March 11, the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau (WDVCB) is hosting the annual Thirsty Shamrock 5K and Pub Crawl, but the 5K run will begin at the future site of the upcoming plaza. As the plaza is still under construction awaiting a couple of components, including the large Kugel Ball, it is still fenced off, but the fences will be removed on March 1, according to the bureau.

“We are very excited to utilize the Elm Street Plaza for the Thirsty Shamrock 5k and Pub Crawl registrations,” said Jenifer Dobbs, the bureau’s Director of Festivals and Events, adding that same-day registrations for each event will be at the run’s starting point. “This will give us time to work out the kinks before the busy summer season.”

WDVCB acting President/CEO Jill Diehl, who is replacing the retiring Romy Snyder this spring, said that the plaza will be open to the public following the event. She added that restrooms will become available “closer to summer” in her statement, and that further landscaping is also slated to be done.

The plaza will have a grand opening ceremony, as yet unannounced, celebrating the project’s completion. Additional upcoming activities at the plaza include the Spring Wine Walk on April 29, farmer’s markets, and free summer entertainment from various artists.

Dobbs added that, like in 2022, green beer and doughnuts will be available to participants following the run, which begins at 10 a.m. on March 11. The Pub Crawl, which will go from 1 to 5 p.m. the same day, will have 12 bars featuring samples of beers from breweries around Wisconsin.

Two more bars are enrolled for this year’s event. Participating bars in the Pub Crawl are all in Wisconsin Dells and include:

The VUE Waterfront Dining and Bar

Los Corrales

Mama’s Garage

Showboat Saloon

Sand Bar

The Keg Bar and Grill

The District

River Walk Pub

Chalet Lanes (next to Elm Street Plaza)

Asgard Axe and Tap

High Rock Cafe

San Antonio Mexican Restaurant

Tickets in advance are available on the WDVCB website and are $25 for each event. Same-day registration for the Pub Crawl is $35 and $40 for the 5K run from March 4 until the day of the event.

The green beer is provided by Wisconsin Dells Brewing Co. and the 5K run ticket includes a Dri-Fit Thirsty Shamrock shirt and race bib. In 2022, 215 people participated in the 5K, up from 175 in 2021, its inaugural year. The Pub Crawl’s first year was in 2022 and had 140 participants.