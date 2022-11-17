Three arrested in Adams County on drug charges

Three people were arrested on various narcotics-related charges in Adams County on Nov. 15.

According to a release from Adams County Sheriff Brent York, roughly just over $8,000 worth of drugs was seized from a residence on the 1800 block of Elm Dr. in the Town of Quincy, along with $2,500 in cash, various drug paraphernalia, two firearms, and ammunition.

58-year-old Gary L. Jordan of Wisconsin Dells, 52-year-old Sean D. Abbott of Friendship, and 34-year-old Michelle L. Quechol of Madison were all arrested. Abbott and Quechol are currently being held at the Adams County Jail, while York said in an email that Jordan has since been released.

Jordan received charges of possession of both narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia. Abbott and Quechol both received the same charges, as well as charges of THC (marijuana) possession.

Abbott was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, cocaine, and narcotic drugs.

Quechol was charged with possession of methamphetamine and resisting/obstructing an officer along with the other three charges.

Due to his prior criminal record with Adams County, Abbott received five felony bail jumping charges and two misdemeanor bail jumping charges. The five felony counts are from eight previous felony bail jumping charges and an additional identical misdemeanor, obstructing an officer, operating a vehicle without owner's consent, seven total counts of theft of movable property, two previous firearm possession by a felon charges, two drug paraphernalia possession counts, possession and manufacture/delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and amphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Quechol received four felony bail jumping counts as a result of her criminal history in Columbia County. She has five previous felony bail jumping charges and one misdemeanor, as well as credit card theft and misappropriate identification, two additional resisting/obstructing officer charges, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force and Lifestar EMS assisted the Adams County Sheriff's Office with this incident and subsequent investigation.