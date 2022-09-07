Three arrested in Columbia County on drug charges

Three people from South Central Wisconsin were arrested on Sep. 2 on drug charges in Columbia County.

According to a release from Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner, a search warrant was executed in a motel room in Wisconsin Dells and deputies located more than an ounce of fentanyl, methamphetamine, THC, drug paraphernalia, a scale and packaging material.

The warrant was obtained when the Columbia County Drug Task Force was investigating substance trafficking in the county.

Twenty-six-year-old Cody Fry, of Baraboo, 20-year-old Katelynn McDonald, of the Dells, and 26-year-old Eli Matson, of Elroy, were all arrested and received various charges.

All three received charges of possession with intent to distribute 10 to 50 grams of fentanyl as a party to a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. Fry received three counts, Matson received two, and McDonald received one. McDonald and Matson were charged with probation violations. Fry was charged with maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of THC and methamphetamine, while McDonald received a possession of narcotic drug charge.

Fry, McDonald and Matson are being held at the Columbia County Jail awaiting their initial court appearance. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department assisted the Columbia County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.