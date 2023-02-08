The days of hotels being the only option for tourist lodging are long gone with the explosion of Airbnb and other websites for home tourism rentals. However, those options carry their fair share of drawbacks as well as benefits to their communities.

Because of its status as a Midwest (and national) tourism destination, the Dells (Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton), surrounding communities, and nearby rural areas offer up private homes and condominiums available for people looking for alternatives to hotels and resorts. Officials in the area see the positives to tourist rooming houses (TRHs), but also acknowledge the problems they can present.

Lake Delton Village Administrator Tim McCumber addressed some of the downsides of TRHs, including their impact on area residents, village first responders, and BridgeUSA students, the latter of whom make up a large portion of the area’s summer workforce.

BridgeUSA is the program for students of foreign colleges and universities who come to the U.S. with J-1 visas for employment and other opportunities.

“These properties are a challenge to police and/or to regulate compared to a professionally managed hotel,” said McCumber in an email. “We do receive residential complaints and police calls, but they are generally sporadic and rarely tied to any specific property. It creates additional demand on our emergency services.”

McCumber added that even though municipalities can establish regulations on TRHs, Wisconsin statutes prohibit them from denying the establishment of such lodging. Multiple issues stem from that inability, according to McCumber. These range from public safety to limiting housing needed for the area’s summer workforce, as well as inflation of real estate prices.

“In essence, a property owner is putting a business operation in a residential neighborhood which is generally not a good combination,” said McCumber in his email. “It can create a public safety issue when you have transient people next door to permanent families.”

Hotels and resorts are negatively impacted by TRHs, but McCumber said that demand is so high for lodging that the facilities simply “add competition to the mix.”

“The largest issue we see is it is draining housing units needed for our workforce,” said McCumber in his email. “It is driving the price of homes up and making it difficult for employees of our local businesses to actually live in the village. With less homes being used for full-time residents the existing housing stock goes up in price.”

Curt Van Schoyck, a resident of Adams County township New Haven, said that TRHs should be regulated “like a business” and that any lodging facilities advertised for their proximity to the Dells area should follow rules of TRHs in Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton.

Property taxes in his area have increased as a result of property owners purchasing homes used for tourist rooming purposes at values higher than listed, according to Van Schoyck.

He cited an application for a TRH in the New Haven area in which the applicant did not accurately depict the layout of the home, omitting kitchen, bathroom, and closet space from the drawing submitted.

According to Chapter 335 of the Adams County Code, TRHs must have 150 square feet of habitable room area for an initial occupant and 100 for each additional occupant. Habitable room does not include kitchens, bathrooms, closets, garages, or rooms not meeting Wisconsin Uniform Dwelling Code requirements for occupancy.

Ed Wojnicz, the mayor in Wisconsin Dells, has a much more positive view on the rise of TRHs.

“I think they have been successful and at the same time revitalized some ‘older’ properties,” he said in an email. “It certainly added to our PRT (Premier Resort Tax) collections.”

City ordinances in Wisconsin Dells differentiate between TRHs and short term rentals (STRs). TRHs in the city are dwellings with four or fewer bedrooms in commercial and mixed-use districts, while STRs are located in residential districts and allowed to be rented out for between six and 30 days.

More information on Wisconsin Dells tourism rooming houses and their regulations can be found on the city’s website under Chapter 16 of the city’s municipal code.

Casey Bradley, the city administrator in Baraboo, said that he is unaware of any negative issues with TRHs in the city. He added that city zoning administrator Tom Pinion and police chief Rob Sinden also did not mention any problems.

Tourist houses are restricted to a single-family dwelling in Baraboo, according to Bradley. He said that the facilities generated just above $73,000 in room tax revenue and that roughly 70% of those funds were given to the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce for tourism marketing purposes. The remaining revenue stayed with city government.

Room tax revenue, which includes TRHs, in Wisconsin Dells is mostly distributed (90%) to the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau for marketing, with the remaining 10% is retained by the city.

Portage city administrator Shawn Murphy said that the city amended its conditional use ordinance in 2021 to conditionally permit TRHs. Requirements for them in the city include a minimum of two night stays, a prohibition of alcohol sales on site, obtaining of a Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection tourist rooming house license and city license, the latter of which requires off-street parking, and a maximum of six months annual rental.

City licensing for TRHs in Portage is required to go through a public hearing prior to obtaining. These hearings give neighbors opportunities to voice objections, but Murphy said that while increased traffic and noise are worries mentioned in the hearings, the city has not received complaints on the homes after licenses were issued.

Room tax collection is also part of the city’s license for TRHs. Murphy said that since the passage of the ordinance in 2021, roughly 10 licenses have been distributed. The city has had “generally positive” experiences with these houses, according to Murphy.

“We knew there were several TRH’s operating in Portage prior to the adoption of our ordinance, however we had no means of regulating them or collecting room tax,” said Murphy in an email.

Murphy, like Wojnicz for Wisconsin Dells, said that the conversion of older homes into TRHs has allowed owners to fix up the dwellings to rent them out. Marketing these homes to rent have incentivized better maintenance, according to Murphy, who added that traveling nurses have stayed in TRHs.

“We believe the adoption of our ordinance has benefited the City and given us the ability to address potential concerns of their neighbors,” said Murphy in his email.