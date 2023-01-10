Trees fell at higher rates during late last decade due to wet years

When driving across the state of Wisconsin, one may notice that forests have an increased number of fallen trees and large broken limbs on standing ones.

The latter half of the 2010s decade featured three of the five wettest years on record, according to Michael Hillstrom, a forest health specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. He also added that storms such as tornadoes, ice storms, and straight line winds, along with fungi growth and insect infestations such as those of the emerald ash borer, have weakened and killed trees over the past few years.

"There has been significant tree mortality from flood damage over the past few years," said Hillstrom in an email, adding that 2019 was the wettest year on record in the state. "There is a lot of tree mortality along rivers, lakes and other water bodies. Ground water levels also rose significantly in many areas that had not had surface water in a long time (decades in some cases) that also resulted in tree mortality."

According to a Dec. 15, 2019 article from UW-Madison's Global Health Institute, 2019 was the wettest year for the entire Midwest. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) State Climate Summary data confirmed this and showed that the five-year stretch from 2015-2019 had the highest average of precipitation of any span of that duration in history in Wisconsin, as the state averaged 39.4 inches per year, including the record of 44.6 inches in 2019.

The years 2016 and 2018 were two more of the five wettest years in the state's history. The NOAA data showed that 2018 featured the third-most precipitation statewide at 39.7 inches and that 2016 was fourth.

More flood-tolerant trees, such as the silver maple, in areas close to the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers even suffered because of the duration in which those waterways were flooded. Some trees sustained the losses of large limbs and branches, while others uprooted and fell over because of the oversaturation in surrounding soil.

Hillstrom said that the DNR has seen water levels in many areas around the state decline following the drought in 2021 and average precipitation in 2022. Because of this, he said flood-caused tree mortality has likely hit its peak.

"DNR is aware of the areas where tree mortality has occurred and will work to restore those areas to healthy, productive forests in the coming years," said Hillstrom in his email.

In efforts to restore large areas of forests impacted by damage and death to trees, Hillstrom said that salvage harvesting (removal of dead and dying trees), removal of invasive plant species, and additional tree planting are likely methods. For areas no longer conducive to tree survival, Hillstrom said that conversion to other native habitat types, such as wetlands, may happen. The presence of rare or endangered species in forested areas will also impact these decisions.

"Regardless of the management choices made, it often takes several to many years to fully execute the plan," said Hillstrom in his email regarding questions on forest restoration execution. "No matter the timeline, healthy, productive forests are always the goal."

For smaller areas and scattered fallen trees, the DNR will likely continue regular forestry maintenance methods, such as thinning, or will leave the areas alone, as dead trees can serve as habitat for area wildlife.

"In these less severe situations, forests may be left to fill in naturally over time or additional management may be needed," said Hillstrom in his follow-up email.

A fallen tree had a tragic result in June of last year, when a Twin Cities couple, 39-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl, were killed after a tree fell on them at a picnic table while they were camping along the Flambeau River in northern Wisconsin.

Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple camping in northern Wisconsin, authorities say A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.